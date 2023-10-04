Economist Impact Gathers Space Leaders for Inaugural Space Economy Summit

Pioneers in Business, Government, and Science Convene to Navigate Final Frontier

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As space technology continues to permeate a variety of sectors, The Economist Impact is thrilled to announce a range of industry-leading speakers for media engagement at its inaugural Space Economy Summit in Los Angeles on October 11th and 12th. The pioneering event, part of the acclaimed Economist Impact series, unites leaders in business, government, and science for two days of insights and dialogue.

With space technology becoming increasingly accessible, the Summit provides the perfect stage to showcase the potential of the space economy. Attendees from diverse industries will gain an inside look at how to leverage space technology for innovation and growth.

Taking place in-person and virtually, the summit features a stellar lineup of speakers and sponsors available for media engagement, including:

- Chad Anderson, Founder and Managing Partner, Space Capital: An experienced investor and author, Chad has successfully led Space Capital, pioneering investments in the Space Economy for over a decade. Featured by major outlets like CNBC, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal, Anderson will speak at a Fireside Chat titled "What Happens When Orbit is Cheap, Easy, and Safe?" There, he will discuss the transformative phase in space operations with Starship, highlighting its impact on venture-backed space companies and future capital distribution in a world where Starship enables affordable, accessible orbital operations.

- Thomas Zurbuchen, Former Head of Science, NASA: Swiss-American astrophysicist Thomas Zurbuchen has had a distinguished career, with significant contributions as the longest-serving Associate Administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate. With a deep academic background, including professorship at the University of Michigan, Zurbuchen has been at the nexus of recent developments in space science and aerospace engineering. Zurbuchen will speak at a Fireside Chat titled "The Government Becomes the Customer: At the Interface of New and Old Space," where he will explore the changing value chain dynamics in the space sector and how stakeholders can optimise mission success as these shifts occur.

- Mark Boggett, Chief Executive, Seraphim Space: Leading Seraphim Space, Mark Boggett operates at the heart of international SpaceTech investment. With a diverse portfolio, Seraphim Space manages funds and accelerators specialising in SpaceTech, making it a key player in global space investment. Headquartered in London with a presence in the crucial US market under Generation Space, Boggett will hold a talk titled "VC Perspective: Underserved and Oversaturated Areas in the Space Economy," explaining what venture capitalists seek in space investments today, shedding light on safe bets and underserved or oversaturated areas.

- Max Haot, Chief Executive, Vast: As CEO of Vast, Max Haot is pioneering development of the world's first commercial space stations. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Vast is committed to artificial gravity space stations, significantly expanding human presence beyond Earth. Haot will participate in a panel, "What Comes Next After the ISS?" Here, participants will explore the transition to private space stations as the ISS nears retirement, preserving its legacy of cooperation and discovery while embarking on new ventures.

- Larry Traxler, Senior Vice President of Global Design Services, Hilton: With over 30 years of hospitality expertise, Traxler leads design and innovation across Hilton's portfolio of 22 brands worldwide. Under his direction, Hilton has partnered with Voyager Space as the official hotel partner for Starlab, the first commercial space station. Traxler will share insights from this groundbreaking partnership in a Fireside Chat titled "Elevating the Stay Experience: How Hilton and Voyager Space Are Bringing Hospitality to Orbit." With space tourism expanding, Traxler will outline Hilton's vision for delivering unmatched service and memorable experiences for space travellers, showcasing the company's leadership in extending luxury beyond Earth.

A Stellar Cast

These participants make up a sample of the stellar cast of over 130 expert speakers. Attendees can anticipate insights from luminaries such as Peter Beck, President and CEO of Rocket Lab, Dr. Laurie Leshin, Director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Sir Martin Rees, UK Astronomer Royal, Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw, Commander of United States Space Command, and Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space.

Sessions will explore a range of topics, providing a holistic look at opportunities and challenges in the rapidly evolving space economy for governments, companies, and society. Regardless of industry, attendees can expect actionable perspectives on moving towards a new era of innovation and cooperation in space.

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

About The Economist (www.economist.com)

With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play.

