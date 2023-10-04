Economist Impact Announce Speaker Roster for the 2nd Annual Metaverse Summit

Leaders in Business, Tech, and Policy Converge to Navigate Web 3.0 Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Metaverse gathers momentum and starts to produce real-world business value, Economist Impact is excited to announce an array of high-profile speakers for media engagement at its Metaverse Summit on October 10th, 2023 in Los Angeles.

As part of its innovative Economist Impact Events series, the much-anticipated summit brings together a diverse group of senior business leaders, innovators, policymakers, and technology experts, helping them navigate the opportunities and challenges of this burgeoning realm.

The event’s agenda has been meticulously designed to cater to pioneering businesses looking to create value in the virtual world.

Boasting an array of exciting sponsors and speakers, the following are available for media interview:

- Kristin Patrick, EVP CMO, Claire's: As a pivotal force in repositioning the Claire's brand, Kristin Patrick has overseen a transformation ranging from consumer insights to omnichannel media. In her Fireside Chat "The Road to ShimmerVille," Patrick will detail Claire's journey from traditional retailer to creating an immersive Roblox world debuting last October. She'll share practical steps from initial conception to stakeholder buy-in, unlocking new revenue streams through partnerships, and evaluating future "phygital" expansion opportunities.

- Brienne Coates, North American Digital Content Leader, Mars: As Mars' lead driving digital content, Brienne Coates will lend her expertise to a panel discussion on evolving consumer loyalty. In "From Points to NFTs: Rethinking Consumer Loyalty for the Digital Age," Coates and other leaders from ABInBev, PWC, and Asics will explore maximising NFT potential and share valuable perspectives to help brands navigate the dynamic digital landscape.

- Virginie Maillard, Head of Siemens Technology US: With experience spearheading Siemens' global research and previous work with Renault, Maillard brings valuable insight to her Fireside Chat "Pioneering the Future: The Industrial Metaverse as the Next Evolution of Digital Twins." Attendees will gain perspective on digital twins' future capabilities in the industrial metaverse as this technology continues to evolve.

- Charles Hambro, Founder & CEO, GEEIQ: As Founder and CEO of data platform GEEIQ, Charles Hambro empowers brands with tools and insights for data-driven metaverse strategies. In the panel "The Real ROI: Cultivating Engaged Communities Online," he'll share his expertise on how brands can build and engage thriving communities and fandoms within 3D environments.

- PwC US: Global consulting leader PwC US will showcase top experts, including Web3 Lead Matt Blumenfeld, who will provide guidance on integrating emerging technologies. Roberto Hernandez, Chief Innovation Officer, and Emmanuelle Rivet, Vice-Chair TMT, will lend their thought leadership to "Business Model Reinvention vs Cost-cutting: How Immersive Technologies Drive Both," offering strategic insights on balancing innovation and efficiency with immersive tech.

Experts Across The Board

These participants make up just a sample of the over 70 expert speakers gathered for the summit. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear insights from luminaries such as Sir Martin Sorrell, Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mastercard, and Christina Wootton, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Roblox.

Sessions will explore a diverse range of topics, from creating engaging virtual communities and retail experiences to establishing internal company spaces, harnessing industrial metaverse applications, and examining digital twins. Discussions will provide a holistic look at metaverse opportunities and challenges for both B2C and B2B.

Regardless of industry or focus area, attendees can expect actionable perspectives on moving towards a Web3 mindset and leveraging the metaverse’s transformative potential. Whether interested in marketing, design, healthcare or other sectors, the event promises rich dialogues and future-focused perspectives on this rapidly developing technology.

A Must-See Experience

Don't miss this opportunity to engage with leaders at the forefront of the virtual revolution. If you want to arrange an exclusive interview with one of our standout speakers, or attend the event to listen into cutting-edge insights, please use the links below:

Press Registration

General Registration

Event Homepage

About Economist Impact

Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise.

Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.

About The Economist (www.economist.com)

With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play.