MEF Launches LATAM Executive Council to Drive Network Transformation

DALLAS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the formation of a Latin American (LATAM) Executive Council comprised of senior service provider executives from across the region. The new council will bring important LATAM-specific insight and intelligence to MEF’s world-class Board of Directors and Technology Advisory Board (TAB) to inform MEF strategy, investments, and priorities in LATAM.



MEF established the LATAM Executive Council to increase collaboration between key MEF stakeholder communities and the LATAM service provider industry to accelerate the velocity of network transformation across the region. Council members will serve a one-year term and were selected for their thought leadership and extensive knowledge in network transformation strategies. The council initially will focus on automation adoption, standardization, and future business practices in the region.

The LATAM Executive Council includes:

Jeremy Villalobos, Chief Operating Officer, Orchest Technologies

Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America

Juan Carlos Naranjo Gomez, Global Chief Technology Officer, Ufinet

Eric Seaman, Regional Chief Technology Officer, Tigo One Network

Tatiana Fonseca, Executive Vice President, Cirion Technologies



"As MEF continues to champion global digital transformation, we are thrilled to announce the formation of the LATAM Executive Council. The esteemed service provider executives participating in the council will play a pivotal role in shaping MEF strategy and priorities in LATAM,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF. “Their valuable insights and expertise will not only enrich our Board of Directors and TAB but also foster greater collaboration with key stakeholder communities important to LATAM. With the LATAM Executive Council, we can drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our members and partners."

"The launch of the MEF LATAM Executive Council is a significant milestone in our efforts to accelerate network transformation across the region," said Jeremy Villalobos, Chief Operating Officer, Orchest and Chair of the LATAM Executive Council. "The council's members are some of the most visionary and experienced leaders in the LATAM service provider industry, and their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we work together to develop and promote solutions that enable LATAM service providers to deliver innovative, agile, and cost-effective services."

