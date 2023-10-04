Submit Release
Educational material on Domestic Violence and combating it 

This educational material covers the information about domestic violence and its forms, investigation of criminal domestic violence complaints by law enforcement authorities, investigation of complaints related to domestic violence of an administrative offense nature, investigation of non-criminal domestic violence complaints by local executive authorities, protection order: definition, types and procedure of issuances, compensation claim and domestic violence issues when family disputes are dealt with in civil proceedings. (For lawyers, local executive authorities, medical specialists, workers and representatives of non-governmental organizations, as well as students studying at law faculties of higher educational institutions)

The researcher answers this question by doing extensive review of feminist scholarly discourse on reproductive technologies and ethics and conducting a content analysis of websites and social media of 20 major private fertility companies in the United States, looking into the core themes, visuals, and language they use in advertising egg freezing technology.

Article: Tarana Jafarova. Egg Freezing: Is it a Reproductive Freedom or A New Control Over Women’s Reproductive Capacity? Advances in Social Sciences and Management May 2023, Vol-1, No-5, pp. 07-22

