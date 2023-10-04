More supports for home based child care centres

CANADA, October 4 - The provincial government is once again expanding grants for Family Home Child Care Centres (FHCs) in PEI to benefit operators and Island families.

Licensed FHCs can receive financial support to reduce parent fees, fund wages and professional development opportunities, and purchase materials, equipment, or supplies. Current unlicensed home child care providers can also receive funding to help cover costs associated with seeking licensing from the province.

“We are expanding our investment to lower parent fees even more and to help operators run a successful Family Home Child Care Centre. It’s important that young children have the best start, and PEI’s child care operators are committed to providing quality care while also facing rising operating costs. These increased investments, will provide better support for the financial needs of home based child care operators and the families they serve. Home based child care is vitally important for our system and our province.” - Minister of Education and Early Years, Natalie Jameson

“These grants are key to ensuring that Islanders interested in starting licensed home-based child care can do so successfully,” said Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jenna Sudds. “We will continue working with our provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners to make our common vision for a high-quality, affordable, flexible and inclusive Canada-wide Early Learning and Child care system a reality.”

The following three grants will be expanded: Family Home Centre Capital Grant; Family Home Centre Operational Grant; Family Home Centre Licensing Incentive.

With an estimated investment of $1,563,000 over the next two years, these grants will help to promote licensing, and improve the quality, affordability and accessibility of licensed home-based child care across the Province. Funding for these grants is provided through the Canada–Prince Edward Island Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

FHCs on PEI are regulated and licensed by the Early Learning and Child Care Board. There are currently 15 licensed FHCs in PEI, compared to only four in 2021.

For more information, visit: Family Home Child Care.

For more information on the Canada-Prince Edward Island Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, visit: Toward $10-a-day: Early Learning and Child Care

Backgrounder

Funding is available to increase and improve home-based child care across PEI. Application details are available online at Family Home Centre Grants.

Three types of Family Home Centre grants are available:

Family Home Centre Capital Grant

Capital improvements of up to $15,000 towards the modification of the recipient’s existing physical space to meet licensing requirements. Eligible expenses could include renovations, such as a below grade access door, appliances, walls, doors, plumbing, electrical and outdoor fencing.

Infant Programming Incentive of up to $5,000 towards items such as cribs, change-tables, rocking chairs, toys, books, strollers, etc.

Family Home Centre Program improvements of up to $5,000 for items such as play equipment and preschool age toys.

Family Home Centre Operational Grant

Each applicant will be eligible to receive up to $30,000 in 2023-24 to support a reduction in parent fees, professional development and enhance program quality.

Infant Enrolment Incentive of up to $10,000 for FHCs that provide care for a minimum of three (3) infants.

Family Home Centre Licensing Incentive – For FHCs seeking to become licensed, eligible applicants can apply to be supported and licensed by the end of 2024-25. Recipients would receive a one-time $3,000 licensing incentive grant.