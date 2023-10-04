Two minimum wage increases expected in 2024

CANADA, October 4 - Island workers will earn $16 per hour by fall 2024.
The Province accepted the annual minimum wage recommendations of the Employment Standards Board. Minimum wage will increase twice next year from $15 to $15.40 per hour on April 1, 2024, and once again from $15.40 to $16 per hour on October 1, 2024.
Learn more about the board and its recommendations here.
