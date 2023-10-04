Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,341 in the last 365 days.

Two minimum wage increases expected in 2024

CANADA, October 4 - Island workers will earn $16 per hour by fall 2024.

The Province accepted the annual minimum wage recommendations of the Employment Standards Board. Minimum wage will increase twice next year from $15 to $15.40 per hour on April 1, 2024, and once again from $15.40 to $16 per hour on October 1, 2024.

Learn more about the board and its recommendations here.

 

Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
vickitse@gov.pe.ca

 

You just read:

Two minimum wage increases expected in 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more