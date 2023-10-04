Fraser Valley market balanced, as demand softens and prices edge lower

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continued slowing sales and a healthy rise in new listings in September has brought the Fraser Valley housing market into balance. Three months of declining sales has seen Benchmark prices dip for a second straight month.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board recorded 1,100 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in September 2023, a decrease of 13.6 per cent compared to August. Sales were up 22.6 per cent compared to September 2022.

New listings rose to 2,860 in September, an increase of 9.1 per cent over last month, and 25.8 per cent above this time last year. Active listings have been rising since last December and grew again in September by 3.8 per cent to 6,532, 3.5 per cent below the ten-year average.

“With inventory levels continuing on a slow and steady rise, together with slow sales, what we are seeing is a more balanced market,” said Narinder Bains, Chair of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “If this trend continues, increased new listings will help to maintain a balanced market, giving buyers greater choice.”

The market for detached homes softened again in September, with a sales-to-active listings ratio of 14 per cent, down from 16 per cent in August. Demand for townhomes and apartments remained stronger (31 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively). The overall sales-to-active listing ratio is at 17 per cent, representing a balanced market. The market is considered balanced when the sales-to-active-listings ratio is between 12 per cent and 20 per cent.

Benchmark prices in the Fraser Valley dipped compared to last month with losses of less than one per cent across all property types.

“With interest rate uncertainty still in play, September sales were slower than the trends for this time of year,” said FVREB CEO, Baldev Gill. “Market activity and prices can vary from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, so consulting your REALTOR® will be a vital step for buyers and sellers who need expert guidance and advice to navigate local market conditions.”

On average properties spent a minimum of three weeks on the market before selling, with townhomes and apartments moving faster (23 and 24 days, respectively) than detached homes (29 days).

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,526,000, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 0.6 per cent compared to August 2023 and increased 4.6 per cent compared to September 2022.

At $848,600, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 0.3 per cent compared to August 2023 and increased 3.5 per cent compared to September 2022.

At $545,900, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 1.4 per cent compared to August 2023 and increased 3.4 per cent compared to September 2022.



