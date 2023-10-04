Globex Update on Mirage (Lac Escale) Lithium Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a brief update on the work being undertaken by Globex’s option partner Brunswick Exploration Inc. (BRW-TSXV, BRWXF-OTCQ) on Globex’s Lac Escale lithium property in the James Bay area of Quebec.

Brunswick began drilling on September 11, 2023 with a single helicopter supported drill rig. To date, 12 holes have been completed totaling over 1,000 metres. Significant spodumene-bearing pegmatites have been intersected in 12 holes over widths up to 52 metres (true thickness unknown).

First assays are expected in the latter half of October. Brunswick will continue drilling as long as weather permits. Further drill programs for winter 2024 are currently being planned.

Click here to view latest news from Brunswick Exploration.

The Lac Escale (Mirage property) is under option to Brunswick from Globex. Click to press release announcing option.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

