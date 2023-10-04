Deutsche Telekom expands SASE portfolio powered by Fortinet

Latest expansion of Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta Security SASE offering was built leveraging Fortinet’s AI-enhanced, cloud-delivered FortiSASE solution to ensure a consistent security posture and optimal user experience

Deutsche Telekom (telekom.com), one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, expands its security portfolio powered by Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security. Deutsche Telekom is integrating FortiSASE into its offering for enterprises.

Magenta Security SASE managed service expands on the existing Fortinet managed SD-WAN service with Deutsche Telekom and combines Fortinet’s FortiSASE solution with Deutsche Telekom’s global presence in network and security solutions and experts.

“Fortinet and Deutsche Telekom are joining forces to provide a powerful SASE offering, building upon the strong partnership we have built together in the SD-WAN arena,” says Sherif Rezkalla, VP Business Networks, Deutsche Telekom. “By leveraging Fortinet’s strength in secure networking, our expanded collaboration will enable us to accelerate networking and security convergence for our joint customers.”

“Fortinet Secure Networking solutions enable integrated telecommunications partners like Deutsche Telekom to deliver differentiated services that support enterprise customers in their SASE journeys,” says John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer and EVP, Product Strategy at Fortinet. “This collaboration is the latest example of Fortinet’s commitment to providing a comprehensive single-vendor SASE solution that empowers organizations to embrace the convergence of networking and security.”

Key Benefits for Customers

Deutsche Telekom is leveraging Fortinet Secure Networking solutions to enable networks to transform at scale without compromising security. As a result of the collaboration, Deutsche Telekom and Fortinet enable a number of benefits for customers, including:

A modern and scalable solution : By combining SD-WAN and cloud-delivered security from a single source, enterprises can easily manage SLAs, policies, and workflows, and make recommendations for ongoing best-practice improvements.





: By combining SD-WAN and cloud-delivered security from a single source, enterprises can easily manage SLAs, policies, and workflows, and make recommendations for ongoing best-practice improvements. Consistent security and protection : FortiSASE is built on FortiOS and offers the same robust security efficacy as FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, via cloud-delivered security. As a result, the Magenta SASE service provides consistent protection for on-premises and remote users to reduce vulnerabilities and configuration errors.





: FortiSASE is built on FortiOS and offers the same robust security efficacy as FortiGate Next-Generation Firewall, via cloud-delivered security. As a result, the Magenta SASE service provides consistent protection for on-premises and remote users to reduce vulnerabilities and configuration errors. All-in-one client and seamless integration with SD-WAN: Both remote access (VPN, ZTNA) and endpoint protection is included. The service also delivers flexible secure connectivity for all users with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN integration. Fortinet Secure SD-WAN serves as the foundation for organizations to seamlessly adopt advanced networking technologies, such as SASE, SD-Branch, and zero-trust network access (ZTNA).



About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with some 245 million mobile customers, 25 million fixed-network lines, and 21 million broadband lines. We provide fixed network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers.

Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries. With a staff of some 206,800 (Dec 31, 2022) employees throughout the world, we generated revenue of 114,4 billion Euros in the 2022 financial year.

Today, we are developing from a classic telephone company into a service company of a completely new type: the software company that sells telecommunications services. Because only a Telekom that is digitalised in all areas can continue the successful path of the past years. With our presence in Europe and the USA, we are ideally positioned for this. We want to become the leading digital telco. The core business, i.e., the operation and sale of networks and connections, will remain the basis.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere you need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute , one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. FortiGuard Labs , Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , and FortiGuard Labs .



