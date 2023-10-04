Blackstrap Molasses Market is Thriving Worldwide with a CAGR of 5.7% | B&G FOODS, INC., BUFFALO MOLASSES

Blackstrap Molasses Market

Rise in demand for molasses from the bakery sector as its cost is lower as compared to sugar, increase in production of alcoholic beverages.

Rise in demand for molasses from the bakery sector as its cost is lower as compared to sugar & increase in production of alcoholic beverages drive the growth of the global blackstrap molasses market” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackstrap Molasses Market by Form (Liquid and Powder), Application (Industrial fermentation, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Animal Feed, Other), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027.

The blackstrap molasses market size was valued at $12,889.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $18,185.8 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Exploration of the blackstrap molasses in the cosmetic industries has given rise for the growth of the blackstrap molasses market during the forecast period. Viscous nature and vital sources for the minerals, blackstrap molasses is used for the cosmetic and skin care products. Growing trend of use of plant-based organic fertilizers has boosted the demand for blackstrap molasses. It is a considerable source of calcium, which makes it useful for soil fertility. Decaying soil fertility, low productivity of farm are major attributes to use plants based organic fertilizers, which likely to boost the blackstrap molasses market demand through fertilizer application segment.

According to blackstrap molasses market trends, on the basis of distribution channel, the offline segment was valued at $8,199 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $11,179.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand of blackstrap molasses from the industrial segment where massive amount of blackstrap molasses is getting demanded. The selling of blackstrap molasses is mainly through business to business process. Furthermore, increasing consumption of the blackstrap molasses in the households is likely surge the growth of the blackstrap molasses market through various offline distribution channels including retail stores, supermarket, hypermarkets, pharmacy, and specialty stores.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Based on application,the industrial fermentation segment contributed to the highest share of the market, accounting for nearly half of the global blackstrap molasses market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. This is due to preference in production of alcohol through ethanol fermentation.However, the animal feed segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2027, owing to its organic nature and ease in mixing with feed materials to improve its contents.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Allied Old English, Inc.

Crosby's Molasses and More

B&G Foods, Inc.

Meridian Foods Limited

Zook Molasses Company

ED&F Man Liquid Products UK Ltd.

Malt Products Corporation

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc.

Domino Specialty Ingredients

Buffalo Molasses

Based on region, North America is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is duerise in the bakery and confectionery sector in the US region and surge in adoption of the plant-based ingredients in food and beverages. However, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share based on revenue with nearly two-fifths of the global blackstrap molasses market in 2019, and is expected to continue its highest contribution by 2027. This is attributed toincrease in purchasing power, changes in lifestyle & eating habits of people, high demand from the bakery sector, and rise in number of fast-food chains.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing blackstrap molasses market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the blackstrap molasses industry.

