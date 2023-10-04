California Behavioral Health Celebrates Successful National Recovery Month And Further Encourages Individuals To Seek Help

Cathedral City, California – California Behavioral Health, a specialist addiction and mental health treatment facility located in Cathedral City, California, is proud to celebrate the success of this year’s National Recovery Month and is using the event to encourage those who need help for substance use disorder to seek support.

National Recovery Month is celebrated annually in the United States to mark the achievements of thousands of Americans who have bravely sought help for substance abuse or alcohol addiction. Throughout this time, California Behavioral Health has helped many patients achieve long-term recovery and reclaim, rediscover, and find the life each was meant to live.

California Behavioral Health believes addiction is a chronic disease that affects a person physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. The facility knows, through experience, that addiction can be overcome with a science-based approach to recovery, as well as providing its residents with dual diagnosis treatment, luxury accommodation, residential treatment settings, and access to educated, licensed, and professionally trained staff.

Throughout National Recovery Month, California Behavioral Health has curated a reliable list of questions for its residents to ask a treatment center before committing to treatment to ensure they are best prepared. These include the following:

What is your addiction treatment goal?

What programs do you offer?

What is included in your initial assessment?

Is there a detox component to the program?

Are personalized treatment plans available?

Is nutrition part of this treatment program?

Will you take my insurance?

California Behavioral Health hopes that by gaining answers to these key questions, prospective residents will feel comfortable, empowered, and supported in their decision to seek help for addiction.

The Journey of 20 Million

This September, over 20 million Americans recognized National Recovery Month, showing the testament to the human spirit and the proof that treatment can be more than a distant dream.

Substance use disorder is not an isolated issue; it casts a shadow over families nationwide. The alarming statistic of over 100,000 American lives lost to drug overdoses in the previous year underscores the urgency of addressing this crisis.

The current administration, under the leadership of President Joseph R. Biden Jr., has prioritized the issue as a cornerstone of its Unity Agenda that emphasizes the collective responsibility of helping those with substance abuse disorders as a nation.

A significant step towards addressing this challenge is ensuring that mental health and substance use disorder treatments are accessible to all and are regarded with the same importance as any other health condition. It’s not just about physical well-being; it’s about dignity, the ability to lead fulfilling lives, and the chance to contribute positively to society.

Another obstacle that needs to be overcome is the difficulties of marketing for addiction treatment companies, even during National Recovery Month, Clint Butler of rehab marketing agency Digitaleer.

In his proclamation, President Biden has called upon all citizens, government agencies, businesses, nonprofits, and other groups to promote recovery and work towards a healthier nation actively. California Behavioral Health hopes this month will remind Americans of their collective strength, resilience, and commitment to a brighter future as they move forward.

