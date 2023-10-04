Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors Market Size is Expected to Reach $221.6 Million by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors Market Trends

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Ultrasonic Air Bubble Detectors Market by Product (Fixed, Adjustable), by Application (Medical Technologies, Pharmaceutical Industry, Foodstuffs Industry, Automation and Process Control, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-203

The global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market was valued at $108.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $221.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A gas bubble detector refers to a device that is used to detect the presence of gas bubbles in liquids used in medical equipment, fuel and lubrication systems in industrial settings and other fluids. In the case of an ultrasonic gas bubble detector, the transducer produces ultrasonic waves on one side and passes them through the tubing to the opposite transducer that consistently recognizes the signal strength. The transmission of ultrasonic waves is different between bubbles and liquid. Only when there is liquid in the tube will ultrasonic waves be transmitted.

However, when bubbles are passing through, the ultrasonic waves will be reflected because of the bubbles. From this, the signal received will be weak. This is how ultrasonic gas bubble detectors are used to identify bubbles within the tube. Ultrasonic bubble sensors are totally non-invasive and, once they are calibrated in the factory, do not need further calibration in the field.

Segmentation Analysis:

• By Fixed segment held the major share of 57.77% in 2021

• By Fixed segment held the major share of 53.36% in 2031

• By Adjustable segment held the major CAGR of 8.4% in 2031

• By Medical Technologies segment held the major share of 53.82% in 2021

• By Medical Technologies segment held the major share of 47.67% in 2031

• By Automation and Process Control segment held the major CAGR of 11.15% in 2031

Adjustable ultrasonic air bubble detectors are devices used to detect the presence of air bubbles in liquid systems, such as medical IV lines and fuel lines. There is an increase in the demand for medical devices, including adjustable ultrasonic air bubble detectors with the growth of the healthcare industry and an aging population. Moreover, as awareness of the potential risks associated with air bubbles in liquid systems increases, more companies and industries are investing in air bubble detection technologies to ensure safety and compliance.

The fixed ultrasonic air bubble detector market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increase in demand for accurate and reliable monitoring of fluid systems in various industries. The surge in adoption of ultrasonic technology in the medical industry and increase in demand for clean water are expected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, ultrasonic air bubble detectors market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors industry include:

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• Biosonix

• SONOTEC GmbH

• Moog Inc

• Meggitt plc

• Sensaras LLC

• Piezo Technologies

• Strain Measurement Devices

• Introtek International

• Siansonic

• Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market size include advantages over conventional delivery systems. Moreover, advancements of temperature-compensated ultrasonic air bubble sensors to overcome limitations of changing temperatures are expected to drive the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market growth. However, the high cost of ultrasonic air bubble detectors might hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, the advantages of non-invasive air pressure detection in applications for hard body disposable sets potential growth opportunities for the ultrasonic air bubble detectors industry.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

The market in Asia-Pacific region is analyzed across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific. The market for ultrasonic air bubble detectors is being supported by the increasing adoption of ultrasonic air bubble detectors in various sectors such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, oil and gas, chemical, semiconductor, and aerospace industries.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing ultrasonic air bubble detectors market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the ultrasonic air bubble detectors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ultrasonic air bubble detectors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

