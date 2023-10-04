General Anesthesia Drugs Market Set to Surge, Projected to Surpass US$ 6,898.4 Million by 2033.
The United States leads the anesthetic meds market, driven by chronic illness and cancer rates, a trend set to persist.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global general anesthesia drugs market size is likely to jump from US$ 4,978.1 million in 2023 to US$ 6,898.4 million by 2033. This projected expansion is anticipated to result from a sluggish 3.3% CAGR in the demand for general anesthesia drugs over the upcoming decade.
The growing senior and patient population is going to require more surgical treatments for long-term chronic medical conditions. At the same time, the population in general sometimes necessitates open surgeries in fields such as plastic surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, and others. As a result, it provides significant opportunities for market players to provide novel anesthetic medicines.
Developments in surgery, such as minimally invasive operations, are likely to drive the global general anesthesia drugs market throughout the forecast period. In February 2022, for example, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology showed work on machine learning algorithms for continuously automated dosage of the general anesthetic medication Propofol utilizing deep reinforcement learning.
The general anesthesia drugs market demand for varies by region. Developed economies tend to have higher per capita usage due to the greater availability of healthcare facilities and a higher number of surgical procedures. However, emerging economies are also witnessing an increase in the use of anesthesia drugs as their healthcare infrastructure improves.
“As more individuals resort to weight reduction drugs, there is likely to be a higher demand for weight loss operations such as bariatric surgery. This increase in surgical demand might end up in rising demand for general anesthetic medicines, creating a growth opportunity for the market.” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.
Important Takeaways from the General Anesthesia Drugs Market:
In 2022, the United States solidified its position as a frontrunner in the general anesthesia drugs sector, boasting a significant 27.9% stake in the global market.
The general anesthesia drugs industry in the United Kingdom is positioned for significant expansion, with an estimated CAGR of 3.3% anticipated through 2033.
In 2022, the general anesthesia drugs industry in Japan captured a market share of 6.2%.
India's commendable strides in the general anesthesia drugs industry are evident in the projected CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.
In 2022, Germany held a consistent 6.1% share of the global general anesthesia drugs industry.
China is positioned for rapid growth in the general anesthesia drugs sector, with an expected CAGR of 4.7% projected through 2033.
Key Players and Strategies for Success in the General Anesthesia Drugs Market:
Key market players in this field have refined their strategies to meet the evolving demands of healthcare and set new benchmarks in patient care. Here are the key players' strategies for success in the market:
Emphasize continuous improvement in formulations for better patient outcomes.
Leverage partnerships and collaborations for market penetration.
Introduce multiple anesthesia drugs catering to various surgical procedures.
Firm adherence to supervisory guidelines and eminence standards.
Incorporate advanced monitoring systems and drug delivery techniques.
Implement patient-centric approaches for a positive surgical experience.
Evaluate opportunities for acquiring complementary businesses or technologies.
Key Companies Profiled in the General Anesthesia Drugs Market:
Baxter International Inc.
AstraZeneca
AbbVie Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA
Pfizer
Hospira Inc.
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
Hikama Pharmaceuticals plc
Abbott Laboratories
Avet Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Piramal Enterprises Limited
Par Pharmaceutical
Recent Developments in the General Anesthesia Drugs Market:
In February 2023, Themis Medicare was granted permission by the Drug Controller General of India to transport and commercialize Remifentanil 1 mg/2mg Powder for Concentrate for Solution for Injection.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) introduced Bupivacaine HCl Injection, USP, in December 2021 through its US subsidiary, Hikma Pharmaceuticals United States Inc. The business has introduced 0.25%, 0.5%, and 0.75% concentrations in 10mL and 30mL dosages.
Key Market Segments Covered in General Anaesthesia Drugs Industry Research:
General Anesthesia Drugs Market By Drug Class:
Propofol
Sevoflurane
Dexmedetomidine
Desflurane
Remifentanil
Midazolam
Others - (Sufentanil, Fentanyl, Ketamine, Isoflurane, Thiopental, etc.)
General Anesthesia Drugs Market By Route of Administration:
Intravenous Anesthesia
Inhaled Anesthesia
General Anesthesia Drugs Market By End User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics
General Anesthesia Drugs Market By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.
