Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Expands Rapidly Amidst Digital Connectivity Demands

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Research

The demand for agile, cloud-ready, and secure network solutions to support digital transformation initiatives is a key driver of the SD-WAN market's growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market was assessed at $3.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase to $47 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 29.7%.

The purpose of a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is to lower operational costs and complexity while increasing uptime and business agility. Additionally, it makes management simple thanks to a centralized platform that enables organizations to manage and expand branch networks. Additionally, it offers the adaptability to link any WAN regardless of carrier to boost bandwidth availability and stable connectivity in a practical manner. SD-WAN is becoming more and more important as businesses increasingly depend on internet connectivity for mission-critical and cloud applications.

The adoption of SD-WAN solutions is accelerating as organizations embrace digital transformation initiatives. With the need for agile, cloud-native networks that can support remote workforces and distributed applications, SD-WAN technology is at the forefront. This trend is driven by the demand for increased bandwidth, application performance optimization, and secure connectivity across geographically dispersed locations.

Security is a top priority in the SD-WAN market. Organizations are increasingly seeking integrated security features within SD-WAN solutions to protect their networks from evolving threats. This includes features like zero-trust network access (ZTNA), firewall capabilities, and threat intelligence. The convergence of networking and security in SD-WAN is a prominent trend.

The rise of multi-cloud environments and edge computing has necessitated SD-WAN solutions that can seamlessly connect users and devices to cloud resources and edge locations. SD-WAN providers are adapting their offerings to support these distributed architectures, ensuring low-latency, high-performance connections to cloud and edge services.

SD-WAN solutions are increasingly incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enhance network management and optimization. Machine learning algorithms can analyze network traffic patterns, detect anomalies, and make real-time adjustments to ensure optimal performance and reliability. Automation simplifies the deployment and management of SD-WAN infrastructure, reducing the need for manual configuration.

Region-wise, North America dominated the software-defined wide area network market size in 2021. Adoption of software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience is expected to fuel the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Surge in digitalization toward business operation, is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market in Asia-Pacific region.

The key players that operate in the software-defined wide area network market analysis are Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and VMware, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the software-defined wide area network industry.

