World Changers Power Women's Summit 2023: Empowering Female Leaders Worldwide

Prof. Gabriele Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC) Prof. Dustin Plantholt, Co-Founder of WCPWS Sir Dustin Plantholt, Patrizia Marin & Prof. Gabriele Andreoli Vatican City World Changers Power Women's Summit

DUBAI, UAE, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is set to witness an extraordinary gathering of inspirational women leaders, innovators, and game-changers at the upcoming World Changers Power Women's Summit (WCPWS) in Vatican City. Spearheaded by Prof. Gabriele Andreoli (https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabriele-andreoli-9437107b/), President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), this landmark event will take place from October 12th to 13th, 2023. The summit's focus is on globalization, innovations, business, leadership, and female empowerment, making it a pivotal moment for women who are driving change on a global scale.

Agenda Highlights: A Glimpse into the Summit

Tuesday, 12th of October, 2023 (Cancelleria Pontificia)

• 6:30 pm - Award Ceremony

• 7:00 pm - Concert

• 8:00 pm – Cocktail

Wednesday, 13th of October, 2023 (Pontifical Academy of Sciences)

• 6:40 am – Entrance to the Vatican Museums through the Vatican Museum Entrance

• 9:00 am - Breakfast at the Vatican Garden Pigna

• 10:45 am - World Changers Power Women’s Summit

a. Welcome by Card. Peter K.A. Turkson, Chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences

b. Introduction by Prof. Gabriele Andreoli (IASC President & WCPWS Co-Founder)

c. Morning Sessions Moderated by Prof. Dustin Plantholt (Knight of the Order of Prince Danilo I of Montenegro, Communications Advisor, WCPWS Co-Founder & CEO of MonteCrypto Advisory) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/plantholt/)

• 11:00 am - INNOVATION

a. Global Impact: Making a Lasting Difference through Consistent Innovation by Robert Grant (Entrepreneur, Best-Selling Author & Founder/CEO of CEYEBER) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rgrant888/)

b. Innovating with the Gender Lens: Investment Approach by Yulia Stark (President, European Women’s Association) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yulias/)

c. Unlocking Potential: Capitalizing on Blockchain Innovation by Dariia Vasylieva (Founding Partner of FD CAPITAL & Founder of GETVISION) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dvasylieva/)

d. Riding the Innovation Rollercoaster: Strategies for Women Leaders by Florina Onetiu (Techpreneur, Innovation Catalyst and CEO & Co-Founder, Xclusiverse) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/florinaonetiu/)

e. Creative Currency: Maximizing the Potential of the Creative Economy by Genoveva Turcu (Regional Leader of EWA Middle East & Chairperson of Romanian Business Council in Dubai) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/genoveva-turcu-9875a31a6/)

f. Innovation at the heart of Education: A 4D Strategy for the Future by Diana Serban (President of Fundatia Quantum & Founder of CARBOGAZ SRL) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/diana-serban-81809ba5/)

• 12:05 pm - UNITY

a. Breaking the Cycle: Eradicating Period Poverty Together by Shevon Harris-Holyfield (Owner of The Harris Law Firm, specializes in Family Law, Personal Injury, Criminal Law) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/shevon-harris-holyfield-757a416/)

b. Alliances for Knowledge: Building a Brighter Future by Prof. Maria Amata Garito (President and Rector of UNINETTUNO University) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/garito/)

c. Unity’s Path: Together, We Can Achieve It by Marius Marinoff (President, UAE Romanian Business Council and Founder & CEO of Infinity Resource) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariusmarinoff/)

d. Unity Through Hellenic Roots: Paving the Way for Economic Growth by Irene Vantaraki (Chairwoman of Greek House Davos & Managing Director of AVADAR TRANSATLANTIC) (https://greekhousedavos.com/person/irene-vantaraki-1)

• 12:45 pm - VATICAN REFLECTIONS

• 1:30 pm - Lunch

• 3:15 pm - Afternoon Sessions Begin

Master of Ceremonies: Prof. Dustin Plantholt

• 3:15 pm - LEADERSHIP

a. The Role of a Leader: Leading with Authenticity by Jessica Word (CEO, Word & Brown General Agency) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/jessica-w-47345819b/)

b. Woman in Action: Fostering a Better Future by Manuela Ronchi (Founder & CEO of Action Agency & Value in Action) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuela-ronchi-661003b9/)

c. Mary Magdalene: The Timeless Essence of Female Leadership by Patrizia Marin (Journalist, Business Strategist & Chairman of Marco Polo Experience) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrizia-marin/)

d. Posture of Power: Holistic Leadership from Mindset to Physical Alignment by Karen Falkler (Executive Coach & Founder of Falkler Wellness & Advisory) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenfalkler/)

• 4:00 pm - LEGACY

a. The Invisible Guardians: A Hidden Crisis and A Wake-Up Call for Humanity by Hélène Blanchette (President of the Physicians C. Council & Advisor of National Environmental Health Association) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/heleneblanchette/)

b. Legacy and Ethical Foundations: How Business Associations Shape the Future by Prof. Konstantina Papathanasiou (Professor of Economic Criminal Law, Compliance and Digitalization at the University of Liechtenstein) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/konstantina-papathanasiou-2713b590/)

c. Legacy Reimagined: From Self-Centered Paths to Global Compassion by Yasmeen Sehbai (CEO of The Global Schoolhouse Initiative & President of Blume Capital Group Incorporated) (https://www.linkedin.com/in/yasmeen-sehbai-14222785/)

d. Galvanizing Greatness: The Power of Divine Femininity by Ted Baker (Entrepreneur, Co-founder of Qalo & Board Member of dRc Ventures) (https://www.drc-ventures.com/about)

• 4:40 pm - VATICAN REFLECTIONS

• 4:50 pm - CLOSING REMARKS by Prof. Gabriele Andreoli & Prof. Dustin Plantholt

Partners Supporting the Empowerment of Women

The World Changers Power Women's Summit 2023 wouldn't be possible without the generous support of its partners. These organizations and individuals are committed to empowering women and promoting positive change on a global scale:

• Jessica Word

• Crown Sterling

• dRc Ventures

• Evolutionary Biohacking

• Heir Story

• Monte Crypto Club

• Quantares

• National Environmental Health Association (NEHA)

• Ipathia

• European Women's Association (EWA)

• Mathieu Castanier

• Tota Pulchra

• Media Partner: Marco Polo Experience

The first time a medical electromagnetic device, a proprioception enhancer is being used as the pass for our VIP guests on the 13th of October at the Pontifical Academy of Science. Produced by Quantares for Evolutionary Biohacking with the support of HeirStory for the World Changers Power Women’s Summit.

The summit encapsulates a powerful vision, as articulated by Pope Francis: "We [Vatican] are committed to ensuring women are increasingly respected, acknowledged, and involved!" With an array of distinguished speakers and topics spanning innovation, unity, leadership, and legacy, the WCPWS 2023 promises to be an unforgettable event celebrating the achievements and potential of women worldwide.