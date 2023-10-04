Glowing Ahead with The CBD Skin Care Market Set to Surge to US$ 32,859.5 Million by 2033 with a Remarkable 25.7% CAGR
CBD Skin Care market's journey: From humble beginnings to soaring heights, its compound AG Rate promises an impressive future valuation.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CBD skin care market is estimated at US$ 3,327.9 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 32,859.5 million by 2033.The coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown measures have pushed consumers to focus their spending on essential commodities. Disruptions to raw material supplies have also impacted the market.
However, strong demand for CBD skin care products is helping in recovery of the industry, particularly through online distribution channels. As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the CBD skin care market is anticipated to display a staggering 225.7% CAGR during the forecast period between the years 2023 and 2033. On the other hand, the market reflected a CAGR of ~21.1% from 2013 to 2021. The share of the CBD skin care market in its parent market (skin care market) is close to ~1%-2%.
CBD Skincare Market- Critical Takeaways
CBD-infused serums and masks are witnessing high demand, owing to higher efficacy and easy application.
Hemp based skin care products are witnessing relatively higher demand than marijuana alternatives owing to high efficiency as emollients, surfactants, conditioner, and cleansers.
North America remains the leading market for CBD skincare products owing to widespread legalization efforts in Canada and the United States.
CBD Skincare Market- Drivers
Legalization of marijuana and cannabis based cosmetic products is a critical factor aiding market growth.
Niche application potential for psoriasis and acne issues, derived from anti-inflammatory characteristics drive create lucrative opportunities.
CBD Skincare Market- Restraints
Fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is a key challenge faced by CBD skincare product manufacturers.
Lack of legalization and lobbying for marijuana particularly in Asian countries restrains market growth.
Coronavirus Impact on CBD Skincare Market
With the coronavirus affecting countries around the globe, potential buyers for CBD skincare products are focusing their expenditure towards essentials. Further, the fear of recession has impacted investments into the CBD skincare market. In addition, CBD and hemp shipments have taken a hit. CBD skincare product manufacturers are focused on the optimization of global, national, and local supply chains to process shipments, while being in compliance with strict safety standards.
Key Players in the Market
Cannuka, LLC
CBD For Life
Earthly Body
Elixinol Global Limited
Endoca Company
Green Growth Brands
Herbivorebotanicals
IldiPekar Skin Care & Spa
Isodiol International Inc
Josie Maran Cosmetics
Kana Skincare
Kapu Maku LLC (POPULUM)
Kiehl's LLC
Kush Creams
Leef Organics
Leela Body Care Company
Lord Jones
Medical Marijuana Inc
Myaderm
Peter Thomas Roth
TESCosmetics
The CBD Skincare Company
VERTLYBALM
Global CBD Skin Care Market by Category
By Product Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Creams
Moisturizers and Lotions
Balm
Serums
Face & Body Cleansers
Others
By Price Range, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Economic
Premium
By Packaging Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Pump
Tubes
Jar/ Bottles
Sticks
Others
By Source Type, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
Natural & Organic
Synthetic
By Region, Global CBD Skin Care Market is segmented as:
North America
Latin America
Europe
South Asia
East Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
