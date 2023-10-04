Inkjet Coder Market Size, Analyzing Trends and is Projected to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2032

Inkjet Coder Market

The market is also influenced by the expansion of industries, which require effective coding solutions for quality control & supply chain management.

Increasing consumer awareness about product safety and traceability, stringent regulations regarding product labeling and coding, and the need for efficient and reliable coding solutions.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Inkjet Coder Market, by Type (Continuous Inkjet Coder, Thermal Inkjet Coder, Drop on Demand Inkjet Coder, Others), by End-user (Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Wires, Cables and Pipes, Automobile Industry, Packing Industry, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

The inkjet coder market size was valued at $2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

The inkjet coding systems can be integrated into production lines or standalone units, depending on the specific requirements of the industry and application. Inkjet coders can print on almost any material, including paper, plastic, cable, wire, metallic items, resin, glass, and others. Inkjet coding is commonly used to print barcodes, batch codes, expiration dates, and others. 1D and 2D barcodes, alphanumeric text, and graphics can all be printed with inkjet coders.

The increasing regulatory requirements associated with product tracking and the supply chain are the key factors driving the growth of the worldwide inkjet coder market. Pharmaceutical businesses are under increasing pressure to implement security practices that comply with changing requirements while also combating fraud and counterfeiting. Coding and labeling with overt and covert security inks make identifying counterfeit products easier for brand managers and regulators. Level 1 security printing appears clearly or tactilely on packaging or labeling. Visible fluorescent inks can be used for direct coding or as part of complex label designs. Level 2 printing uses invisible inks or inks with special formulas for increased security. In the case of taggant inks, verification and validation entail the use of UV lights, infrared readers, or calibrated readers. Improving inkjet printing technology and ink security is critical for reducing the dangers associated with compromised products, which may mislead and damage consumers and businesses. Therefore, there is an increased in demand for advanced inkjet printing technology and inks to increase security measures and protect the authenticity and integrity of products.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Inkjet Coder Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Inkjet Coder Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Inkjet Coder industry include:

· ANSER CODING INC

· Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd

· Markem-Imaje S.A

· Videojet Technologies Inc

· Domino Printing Sciences Plc

· Control Print Limited

· Shanghai Rottweil Handyware Printing Technology Co., Ltd

· Xaar Plc

· MapleJet

· Linx Printing Technologies

The inkjet coder market is highly competitive, with continuous advancements in technology and the introduction of new coding solutions. Manufacturers need to keep up with the latest trends and innovations to stay competitive. Rapid technological changes can sometimes render existing inkjet coders obsolete or less desirable, requiring businesses to invest in new equipment to stay up to date. While inkjet coders are versatile and can print on various substrates, some challenging surfaces may require additional treatments or specialized inks. Highly porous or uneven surfaces, as well as certain types of packaging materials, may pose difficulties for inkjet coders, impacting print quality and legibility.

The advent of Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IoT) opens opportunities for inkjet coders to be seamlessly integrated into connected manufacturing environments. Inkjet coders have the potential to expand their capabilities beyond traditional coding and marking. For example, advancements in ink formulations and print head technologies can enable the printing of complex barcodes, high-resolution graphics, and even functional coatings on products. Exploring and developing new applications and features can differentiate inkjet printer and open new market opportunities. There is a growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices across industries. Inkjet coder manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by developing eco-friendly inks and consumables, reducing waste generation, and improving energy efficiency. The expansion of e-commerce, package coding solutions must be effective and of the highest calibre. To encourage customer involvement, precise tracking, and brand awareness, inkjet coders can apply readable and clear coding to various types of e-commerce packaging materials. There is a substantial opportunity for product coder makers to serve this packaging product as the e-commerce business grows. These factors are anticipated to boost inkjet coder market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Inkjet Coder Market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing Inkjet Coder Market opportunities.

2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

4. In-depth analysis of the Inkjet Coder Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Inkjet Coder Market forecast.

6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Inkjet Coder Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

