New Independent Veteran Goods and Services Access Study Launched by Buddytown Chief Data Scientist Kristen Thomasino

Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia Team National Fibromyalgia Social Good Campaign 2023 #teamfibro Al Knoblock, Kristal Kent, Anu Datta, Myisha King, Kristen Thomasino, Evan Smith, Scott Bergers Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian, 22x Author, 2x Show Host, Patriot Supporter worked with her Congressional Representative Nanette Diaz Barragan's Office for Congressional Recognition for the 2023 Social Good Campaign for Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia. Buddytown Application available on Apple and Android Markets. Created by Global Humanitarian Kristen Thomasino. Civil Reform Action Guide: Taking High Impact Actions for National Fibromyalgia Advocacy with Kristal Kent The Social Good Magazine Veterans include : Kristal Kent, Brian Alvarado, Magda Ballestero Mayo, Ezequiel De Anda, Norman Lawler, Robert Reynolds, Jessica Miles, A. Shelton, Brandi Anderson, Vincent Thomasino, Dr. Justin Gracieux

Data gathering about customer experiences matter to improve patient outcomes.

Civil Reform is an important outcome we can create when we utilize data gathering and analysis tools matched with a desire to take productive actions for positive outcomes.” — Kristen Thomasino | Founder & Chief Data Scientist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buddytown Consulting announced to Buddytown application power users and members of the Veterans Council Think Tank the news first about this nationwide study to gather independent party feedback about the VA Facilities goods and services access on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2023. This is part of a larger initiative with

Veterans Council Think Tank member, Army Veteran, Kristal Kent to gather data for civil reform actions with the Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia #teamfibro social good project.

General access will be available starting Wednesday. Thomasino Media learned this study will be available to veterans via the Buddytown application on Apple and Android marketplaces, download available https://www.buddytown.com/technology.

Kristen Thomasino, Founder and Chief Data Scientist commented, "This is an exciting milestone in this servant leadership social good project for veterans. There are areas we can learn from our veterans on where we can best improve our services and goods provided. The VA Hospital here in Los Angeles, California inspired this social good project for civil reform. I designed the study to help improve the customer experience for our veterans and maximize our tax dollars by ensuring our teams at the facilities can get more constructive feedback. Trust must be built between all parties and making sure that there are mechanisms that enable communication and improvement have a historical success rate of creating positive outcomes for many organizations. Why not here at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles and other VA facilities across the United States?"

For interviews about this social good project contact operations@thomasinomedia.com

#veterans #vahospital #army #navy #marinecorps #coastguard #airforce #civilreform #assistedliving #realestate #qualityassurance #mayors #governors #government #unhoused #losangeles #california #technology #datascience

Civil Reform Action Guide with Army Veteran Kristal Kent