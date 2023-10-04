Submit Release
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA. 

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023 

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024 

Overview of transactions: 

Date   Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares)   Average price (NOK)   Total transaction value (NOK)  
27.09.2023 (W)  280 677   64.68   18 155 199  
28.09.2023  279 426   65.42   18 280 161  
29.09.2023  273 219   67.09   18 329 443 
02.10.2023  230 161   66.44   15 292 725  
03.10.2023 (T)  756 535   63.91   48 352 497  
Previous transactions   0      
       
Total transactions under the program  1 820 018  65.06  118 410 025 


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 16 916 896 shares, corresponding to 0.8% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital. 

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.  

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 

 
 
Investor contact:  

Martine Rambøl Hagen  

Head of Investor Relations  

+47 91708918  

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com   

