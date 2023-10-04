WISeKey’s subsidiary WISeSat cutting-edge, security-hardened IoT nanosatellite crafted to significantly reduce satellite costs tailored for IoT deployments, gains momentum





GENEVA – October 4, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary, WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, has had an eventful year in its operations, marking its dedication to leveraging space technologies to address growing market needs. WISeSAT AG stands out for its secure and effective communication strategies for connected devices, thanks to its constellation of ultra-secure picosatellites and infrastructure. The company's expertise in cryptographic technology and secure data management has redefined secure IoT implementations in multiple sectors, from urban innovation in smart cities to cutting-edge industrial automation.

The burgeoning New Space era is characterized by groundbreaking technologies that not only foster progress but also offer enhanced protection against security vulnerabilities inherent in space systems.



The imperative for space cybersecurity has never been more pronounced. With an uptick in cyberattacks targeting space infrastructures, there is a pressing need to fortify space systems and ensure the safety of upcoming space ventures. As space exploration and utilization burgeon, so too will the associated challenges.



Enter the WISeSaT Satellite – a cutting-edge, security-hardened IoT nanosatellite crafted to significantly reduce satellite costs tailored for IoT deployments. As satellite numbers swell, collaborations like WISeSat and FOSSA promise to minimize latency, targeting near-instantaneous data transfer with a fleet of 80 satellites anticipated with 17 already launched and operational. The avant-garde FEROX satellite series delivers capabilities on par with 6 – 12U satellites but at a mere fraction of their size, weight, and expense.



These ready-to-deploy WISeSaT platforms are primed to furnish steadfast IoT connectivity and satellite-backed services, facilitating tasks in remote arenas – from maritime logistics and emergency response to agriculture and pastoral activities.



WISeKey is rolling out this avant-garde tech to its IoT clientele via a SaaS framework. This enables seamless and resilient urban and remote IoT communication for businesses aiming to securely tether their resources through satellite links, spanning vast and traditionally hard-to-reach terrains like oceans, deserts, and mountain ranges. Priced competitively, WISeKey's Trust and Security suite offers a holistic platform that interfaces in real-time with WISeSat. This guarantees the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of devices, data, objects, and transactions at every juncture.

Here are the significant activities of WISeSat over the past year:

Investment in Fossa: As part of its strategic expansion, WISeSat made a noteworthy investment in Fossa, indicating its commitment to fortifying its position in the space industry. Fossa WISeSat Satellites: WISeSat, in collaboration with Fossa, successfully launched 17 of their hardened satellites. These satellites were launched with the help of SpaceX, marking a significant achievement in WISeSat's space endeavors. Partnership with Swiss Army: A testament to the reliability and capability of WISeSat's technology, they entered into a partnership with the Swiss Army. This collaboration underscores the strategic value of WISeSat's offerings in defense and national security applications. Smart Container Initiative with BA Labs: In a move to redefine container tracking, WISeSat, in partnership with BA Labs, unveiled a new generation of smart containers. These containers can be tracked from space, revolutionizing logistics and supply chain management. WISeSat SEALSQ Semiconductors: WISeSat took a futuristic leap by developing a prototype of the WISeSat SEALSQ semiconductors. These semiconductors are designed with a post-quantum roadmap, ensuring they remain relevant and vital in a post-quantum computing world. Partnership with Space Innovation: This alliance between WISeSAT AG and Space Innovation paves the way for transformative discoveries in space communication, enabling instant global connectivity and data exchange. Both organizations are unified in their mission to amplify collaboration, share expertise, and reshape the mode of spaceborne Agreement with PLD Space: In a strategic move to expand its launch capabilities, WISeSat signed an agreement with PLD Space. Both entities will jointly launch the Miura rocket in 2024, marking a significant milestone in WISeSat's journey.





Space Innovation, a forward-thinking collective encompassing space-centric firms, academic institutions, and research and technology organizations, is celebrated for ushering in technological advancements that elevate our potential in space exploration, communication, and data gathering. Welcoming WISeSAT AG enhances the consortium's diverse and dynamic team, infusing it with unmatched know-how in space-centric IoT communication.



About WISeSAT AG: www.wisesat.space

A trailblazing Space arm of WISeKey International, a global cybersecurity leader, WISeSAT AG is at the forefront of creating Ultra-Secure Picosatellite Solutions in collaboration with its ally FOSSA Systems. It champions the cause of secure IoT communication via space-based networks, harnessing the latest cryptographic innovations to guarantee safe and instantaneous data exchanges across diverse sectors, safeguarding the sanctity and privacy of the data transmitted.



About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

