New IBFD Singapore Masterclass on the Latest Global Developments in Transfer Pricing

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBFD is delighted to announce its upcoming Singapore Masterclass, scheduled for 20-22 November 2023, at the prestigious Hilton Singapore Orchard. This immersive 3-day course is designed to equip tax professionals with the knowledge and insights needed to navigate the rapidly changing landscape of transfer pricing.



The global tax landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by initiatives like the OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Project 2.0, increased compliance requirements, data sharing among tax authorities and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Multinationals are re-evaluating their supply chains in response to these challenges, all while environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues take centre stage. The IBFD Singapore Masterclass will address these transformations and provide valuable insights into their implications.

Key Questions Addressed at the Masterclass:

How do OECD’s Pillar One and Two impact transfer pricing policies and processes?

What is the influence of ESG transformations on value creation?

How can technology empower organizations to meet compliance requirements and perform risk assessments effectively?

How can one prepare for transfer pricing disputes in these turbulent times?

Real-World Scenarios and Best Practices

Through case studies that apply principles to real-world scenarios and the sharing of best practices, attendees will gain insights into specific transfer pricing transactions, including services, intra-group financing and intangibles.

IBFD’s Singapore Masterclass promises to be an invaluable opportunity for professionals seeking to stay ahead in the dynamic world of transfer pricing. Secure your spot today to gain essential insights and practical knowledge that will drive success in your organization.

Participants can benefit from a 10% discount if they register before 15 October 2023. Find more details at https://www.ibfd.org/shop/training/transfer-pricing-and-global-transformation.

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

