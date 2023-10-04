Minds Awakened Announces Launch of New Self-Help Course, Break the Chains of Suffering

Designed by licensed behavioral specialist AJ Huynh, the free course will empower participants with the tools needed to achieve personal growth.

CYPRESS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minds Awakened, an educational platform on a mission to inspire, educate, and empower learners around the world, today announced the launch of its latest self-help course, Break the Chains of Suffering. The free comprehensive course is designed to empower participants with the essential tools required to liberate themselves from emotional inertia and achieve profound personal growth.

“Our natural ways of approaching uncomfortable thoughts and feelings often lead us down a path of momentary relief but long-term struggle,” said AJ Huynh, Founder of Minds Awakened and Liberated Minds TX Counseling, a private counseling practice in Cypress, Texas. “We might avoid, distract, or even numb ourselves, missing the opportunity to genuinely address the root cause. That’s why I designed this course: to harness proven behavioral strategies, enabling participants to transform their relationship with discomfort effectively.”

Break the Chains of Suffering is a transformative tool aimed at deepening participants' understanding of pain and suffering. By offering actionable insights and practical techniques, the course equips individuals to identify, confront, and heal various forms of suffering.

Participants can expect easy-to-understand lessons that delve into human behaviors and instinctive emotional patterns, providing invaluable insights into the complexities of the human mind. It provides real-world coping strategies that can be applied immediately, giving participants the skills needed to break free from emotional inertia and lead more fulfilling lives.

Minds Awakened is offering this course completely free of charge, making it accessible to a wide audience seeking personal development and emotional well-being.

To learn more about Breaking the Chains of Suffering or to register for the course, visit https://mindsawakened.co/.

About Minds Awakened

Minds Awakened is an educational platform committed to providing high-quality, accessible learning resources to individuals seeking personal and professional growth. Led by licensed behavioral specialist AJ Huynh, Minds Awakened is on a mission to inspire, educate, and empower learners around the world.