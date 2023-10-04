Coalesce Joins Snowflake for the 2023 Data Cloud World Tour

Snowflake and Coalesce to showcase their latest innovations with transformative use cases, demonstrations, and customer presentations in 17 cities worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, is sponsoring and presenting at 17 cities during the 2023 Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour. The Coalesce team, along with several customers, will join the global event series to demonstrate how its data transformation platform simplifies and scales data management on Snowflake’s Data Cloud.



The 2023 Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour is making 26 stops around the globe to share Snowflake’s latest innovations and most exciting customer use cases. The tour will share perspectives from fellow data, technology, and business leaders about how the Data Cloud breaks down silos, enables powerful and secure AI/ML, and delivers business value through data sharing and monetizing applications. Learn about the latest capabilities – including advancements with generative AI and LLMs, Apache Iceberg, and Snowpark – and discover the transformative use cases that will drive business forward.

Coalesce will participate in a majority of the tour stops including New York City, Dubai, Mexico City, Paris, London, Chicago, Stockholm, Berlin, Toronto, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Austin, Washington DC, and Santa Clara. On select stops, Coalesce is presenting with customers and strategic partners, including FCP Euro , Hakkoda , Paytronix , and TubeScience .

“We’re always thrilled to participate in Snowflake experiences and connect with the community,” said Armon Petrossian, CEO and co-founder of Coalesce. “We’ll be working with Snowflake customers to better understand their data transformation needs, and joining our customers on stage to share how they’re solving complex data challenges at scale with Coalesce and Snowflake.”

During the World Tour, Coalesce will showcase its latest product feature, Projects . Announced at Snowflake Summit 2023, Projects allows data experts to collaboratively develop and iterate on data pipelines with the context they need to better understand data lineage, develop transformations more quickly, and gain deeper observability across data initiatives.

“Using Snowflake and Coalesce together has not only transformed our data but also transformed our entire business,” said Jesse Marshall, Director of Data Science at Paytronix. “By making data transformation easy, Coalesce has helped us unlock cutting-edge technologies for our customers–like Generative AI–and take full advantage of Snowflake's Snowpark to run more workloads on the Snowflake platform.”

The 2023 Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour provides attendees the opportunity to:

Learn from case studies and presentations by Snowflake team members, customers, and partners, including Coalesce, to uncover new opportunities to collaborate and drive more value from the Data Cloud.

Participate in hands-on labs and breakout sessions to learn about the latest capabilities and newest innovations to the Data Cloud, including how Snowflake is the platform for AI / ML, now and for the future.

Network with individuals and organizations that make up the Data Cloud. As part of the Snowflake ecosystem, Coalesce and customers will be on hand to discuss how automating data transformation can impact any organization and fast track the delivery of valuable insights to the business.



"We’re excited Coalesce is joining us for the 2023 Snowflake Data Cloud World Tour. It is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how Coalesce helps optimize data transformations on Snowflake and give our customers a better experience building data pipelines with a flexible, easy-to-use transformation solution that supports complex use cases,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

Uniquely built for Snowflake, Coalesce is a Snowflake Ready Technology and a Premier technology partner. Coalesce is also part of the Snowflake Partner Connect Ecosystem , making its data transformation capabilities easily accessible from Snowflake’s Data Cloud.

For more information on Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour or to register for an event, please visit: coalesce.io/dcwt .

