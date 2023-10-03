Revolutionary Light Adjustable Lens Technology Transforms Vision in Minneapolis

Bloomington, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Minnesota -

Patients seeking vision correction or cataract treatment have an exciting new option in Minneapolis thanks to Dr. Ralph Chu of Chu Vision Institute. As an early provider of Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) implant surgery, Dr. Chu gives cataract and refractive patients access to a category-changing adjustable lens. This FDA-approved lens enables surgeons like Dr. Chu to optimize vision post-operatively with quick office-based adjustments, reducing reliance on glasses or contacts.

The LAL procedure begins similarly to other advanced lens options, with the removal of the eye's natural cloudy lens and replacement with the artificial intraocular lens. But the LAL contains unique silicone polymers that allow the lens to be further refined during a series of adjustment sessions using a UV light. This revolutionary approach fine-tunes the lens power to each patient's individual visual needs.

"Being able to adjust the lens after surgery is a total game-changer," said Dr. Chu. "We can achieve incredible visual acuity for most patients that exceeds their expectations. The technology lets us further customize and optimize vision for patients."

During adjustment appointments, patients simply sit in front of a specialized UV delivery device for about one minute per eye. The calibrated UV light induces slight changes in the curve of the implanted lens, incrementally modifying its refractive power. Over 3 to 5 office visits, the lens prescription can be honed to the optimal level for each eye. This reduces patients' need for glasses, contacts, or other visual aids.

Unmatched Flexibility for Vision Correction: The LAL offers new possibilities for those struggling with common refractive errors including Myopia (nearsightedness), Hyperopia (farsightedness), Astigmatism, and Presbyopia (age-related close-vision difficulties)

It also benefits post-LASIK patients wishing to fine-tune their vision. With an adjustment range from -10 to +15 diopters, even those with higher prescriptions can achieve customized visual outcomes. The technology has been approved internationally in the U.S., EU, Canada, and Australia.

According to clinical data, Light Adjustable Lens implantation boasted an 85% patient satisfaction rate in trials. For patients with cataracts or refractive errors, this adjustable lens presents an opportunity for renewed clarity and independence.

Reclaim Your Active Lifestyle: Patients who undergo LAL report transformative improvements to their vision and everyday lives. Imagine pursuing favorite hobbies, sports, and activities without visual hindrances, or driving confidently day or night without glasses or contacts. The precise adjustments enable optimization for specific activities like golf, tennis, computer use or other visual demands. Patients can explore new possibilities thanks to their renewed visual freedom.

Expertise and Personalized Care: With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Chu offers patients the highest standard of surgical care and technology. His expertise spans advanced cataract techniques, laser vision correction, and lens replacement procedures. The Chu Vision team ensures patients fully understand LAL risks, benefits, and aftercare. They also help patients navigate insurance coverage and financing options.

Take Control with Adjustable Lens Implants: Cataracts and refractive errors remain leading causes of vision loss. But new hope exists through cutting-edge adjustable intraocular lenses. LAL technology lets surgeons refine visual outcomes after implantation, providing unparalleled personalization. Contact Chu Vision Institute today to learn how Light Adjustable Lenses could transform your vision. Take the first step towards clearer vision and renewed independence by scheduling your Light Adjustable Lens consultation with Dr. Chu and the team at Chu Vision Institute today.

