Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over Idaho’s New Voter Registration Laws

Date: October 3, 2023

Contact: Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director

Phone: (208) 332-2849

(Boise, Idaho) – On Monday, Fourth Judicial District Judge Samuel Hoagland dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit challenging Idaho’s new voter registration requirements brought forward by Babe Vote and the League of Women Voters of Idaho.

During the 2023 Idaho legislative session, Secretary McGrane worked with Representative Brandon Mitchell and others to pass legislation clarifying and creating uniformity regarding the types of photo identification and proof of residency that may be used to register to vote. Prior to these changes, there were different requirements depending upon whether a person registered in person, via mail, or online. The new law simplifies the process by ensuring all Idahoans are treated the same when registering to vote.

“We are grateful for the successful resolution of this case. Voter registration is an important first step to being engaged in the democratic process. This legislation helped address inconsistencies in our law in an effort to build confidence in Idaho’s elections. I firmly believe that ensuring access to voting and maintaining security in elections are not conflicting goals. We have a great elections system here in Idaho and it was great to see that affirmed in this case.” said Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

“We want to thank Attorney General Labrador and his staff for their efforts to defend the laws we worked so hard to pass,” said Representative Brandon Mitchell. “This legislation was a collaborative effort leading to the best results for Idahoans.”

Secretary McGrane added, “We can have both security and access in elections. Idahoans can vote on Election Day knowing everyone has met the same standard to register and cast a vote. Our office looks forward to resuming our work with the League of Women Voters and Babe Vote to help get more Idahoans registered and engaged in our elections.”

