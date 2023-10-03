Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,515 in the last 365 days.

Fairfax India Extends $175 Million Revolving Credit Facility

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has amended its existing credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders to extend the maturity date of its $175 million unsecured revolving credit facility from December 17, 2024, to October 2, 2026, with an option to extend for an additional year. All other terms of the existing credit agreement remain unchanged.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755

        


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fairfax India Extends $175 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more