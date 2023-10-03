Laredo CBP officers apprehend man wanted on sexual assault, strangulation warrant at Gateway to the Americas Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – As U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers begin a new fiscal year, they encountered a man wanted on a felony warrant for failure to appear on a sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation charge.

“Our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance and successfully apprehended a man wanted for an alleged violent sex crime,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these underscore and illustrate the importance of CBP’s vital border security mission.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Monday, Oct. 2, CBP officers at Gateway to the Americas Bridge referred pedestrian Marco Antonio Lopez Casillas, 40, a Mexican citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation issued by Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Menomonie, Wis. CBP officers transported Lopez Casillas to Webb County jail.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

