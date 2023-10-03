Aether Holdings, Inc. Acquires Sundial Capital Research, Inc., a USA-Based Company Behind SentimenTrader.com Specializing in Market Sentiment Analysis and Institutional-Grade Research

Elevating Financial Technology: Aether Introduces SentimenTrader to its Portfolio.

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether Holdings, Inc. (“Aether” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company offering software, data, and technology to institutional and individual investors, proudly announces its acquisition of Sundial Capital Research, Inc., trading as SentimenTrader.com (“Sundial” or “SentimenTrader”)

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, Sundial Capital Research has been operating as SentimenTrader.com, an independent investment research firm. Marrying qualitative insights from decades of market analysis with a quantitative approach augmented by machine-driven technologies, SentimenTrader focuses on guiding investors through comprehensive market indicators. The platform is transitioning from a primarily human-powered approach to a more tool-based, technology-driven format, leveraging large language models.

This acquisition underscores Aether's commitment to equipping its clientele with top-tier software, tools, and technology. With Sundial's technological prowess, Aether aims to amplify the value delivered to its clients, maintaining its industry-leading position.

Over the years, Sundial has cemented its reputation as a prominent, reputable financial research company, arming institutional investors, traders, and decision-makers with insights informed by market sentiment analysis and advanced data analytics.

Nicolas Lin, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aether Holdings, Inc., commented, "Welcoming SentimenTrader into our fold aligns perfectly with our vision of offering advanced market sentiment analysis tools. We eagerly anticipate merging our strengths to achieve unparalleled value for our stakeholders."

Jaclyn Wu, Director of Sundial Capital Research, Inc., shared, "Joining Aether enables us to broaden our reach. Our leadership will remain instrumental post-acquisition, channeling our expertise for the greater success of both Aether and our clients. The union of Aether and SentimenTrader paves the way for a broadened service portfolio, increasing our potential market reach and solidifying our growth trajectory.”

Forecasts place the global fintech market size at $197.5 billion in 2023, with projections exceeding $400 billion and an expected CAGR above 15% by 2028. The self-directed investors' market hit $84 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to touch $110 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.61%.

As Aether and Sundial venture into this collaborative phase, both companies remain devoted to upholding service excellence and driving innovation, aiming to continually provide institutional-grade research in a rapidly evolving sector.

About Aether Holdings, Inc.

Aether Holdings, Inc is an emerging financial technology company. We strive to establish itself as a preeminent technology enterprise dedicated to the development of platforms tailored to empower the investing community with invaluable insights.

For more information, please visit: www.helloaether.com

Follow Us

X/Twitter: https://twitter.com/aetherholdings

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aether-holdings-inc/

Aether Holdings, Inc. Contact

(347)-363-0886

Email: info@helloaether.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s ability to access the capital markets in the future. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release.