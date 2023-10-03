F&M’s Annual Ohio and Indiana Golf Classics Raise $53,000 for Local Charities

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) recently held its 6th Annual Ohio Charity Golf Classic and 2nd Annual Indiana Charity Golf Classic. Combined, the events raised $53,000 for local charities with record participation and donations at both events.

The Ohio Charity Golf Classic hosted more than 140 golfers at Ironwood Golf Course in Wauseon, Ohio on August 25, 2023, raising $35,000, a record amount, which was divided between The Defiance Dream Center in Defiance, Ohio and Bittersweet Farms in Whitehouse, Ohio.

As F&M continues to grow and invest in the Indiana market, the 2nd Annual Indiana Charity Golf Classic welcomed over 90 golfers to Colonial Oaks Golf Course in Fort Wayne, Indiana on September 12, 2023. The event raised $18,000, a record amount of money that was split between The Carriage House and Neighborhood Health Clinic, both located in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lars Eller, President and CEO of F&M Bank, stated, “F&M has been and will remain committed to the communities we serve. Our annual Charity Golf Classics are one of the many ways we support organizations helping others in our communities and I am proud of the record donations and participation at this year’s events. I am also extremely grateful to the volunteers, sponsors, non-profit organizations and F&M staff who make these events exceptional year after year.”

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

