New lawyers admitted to the bar in Supreme Court Ceremony

Thirty-one new lawyers were admitted to the North Dakota bar during a ceremony on September 29 in the Russel Reid Auditorium at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen welcomed House Majority Leader Representative Mike Lefor, Taylor Olson, President of the State Bar Association; and Jane Dynes, Brad Beehler, and Scott Porsborg, members of the State Board of Law Examiners.

Justice Douglas Bahr lead the new admittees in the Lawyer’s Pledge.

Justice Jerod Tufte administered the Oath to the new lawyers.

SBAND President Taylor Olson encouraged the new lawyers to become active members in their communities.

After the admission, the new lawyers added their names to the Roll of Attorneys and attended a social in Memorial Hall of the North Dakota State Capitol, sponsored by the State Bar Association of North Dakota.

Admitted at the ceremony were Elizabeth Behrens, Brooke Bergeron, Virginia Brooks, Kyle Christianson, Matthew Costello, Meggan Crosby, Austin Eggl, Haley Finch, Zachary Greenberg, Alexander Grosz, Erik Hanson, Samuel Harvey, Ashkan Jelodar, Josey Johnson, Joshua Jyring, Alexis Knaeble, Tanner Langley, Ethan Leingang, Levi Liebl, Melissa Lyke, Gavin Mindt, Roman Msaki, Charles Nelson, Casey Orvedal, Collin Poolman, Hamlet Sanchez, Ryan Simatic, Luke Skinner, McKenzie Thompson, Gabrielle Wolf, and Keaton Zaback.