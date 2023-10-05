Submit Release
LEGOLAND Resorts Presents Brick-Or-Treat Halloween Celebration Now Through October 29th

LEGOLAND Hotel

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9 out of 10 American parents believe a strong family bond is fostered through shared experiences and quality time. From dressing up and trick-or-treating to pumpkin carving and decorating, this fall season provides a great opportunity to celebrate as a family and create long-lasting memories.

Theme parks are a great way to create memorable experiences the whole family can enjoy. LEGOLAND Resorts are ready for the biggest Halloween celebration in three different locations across the country.

Their signature Halloween event is happening now to October 29th, featuring a monster party, frightening amounts of candy, live entertainment, and never-before-seen exclusive LEGO® characters.

