Visiting Media and Teneo Hospitality Group Forge a Strategic Alliance to Elevate Sales Enablement

CARLTON, Ore., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media and Teneo Hospitality Group are excited to announce their strategic alliance, a landmark collaboration that will redefine the landscape of sales enablement in the hospitality industry.



Visiting Media, the global leader in immersive sales and marketing enablement solutions, has empowered countless individual, cluster, and global sales teams within the hospitality sector. Meanwhile, Teneo Hospitality Group represents an exclusive curation of more than 350 of the world's most exquisite hotels, resorts, and destination management companies, acting as an extension of their member hotel's sales teams. Teneo's seasoned hospitality sales and marketing professionals are trusted advisors to thousands of meeting planner customers.

For Teneo's valued member hotel properties already leveraging TrueTour™ by Visiting Media, this alliance signifies an extraordinary leap in their visibility among meeting professionals. This new offering ushers in a new era of immersive and captivating experiences, allowing Teneo's event planning customers the opportunity to embark on a visually stunning journey to explore the unique selling features of participating hotels.

"TrueTour™ is an innovative Sales Enablement and Digital Asset Management software designed to empower sales teams in the hospitality industry by simplifying the creation, management, and sharing of digital assets such as photos, videos, 360°, and virtual tours, facilitating the delivery of personalized and immersive experiences to customers. Using TrueTour™ reinforces Teneo's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value.

This integration of TrueTour™ into the Teneo platform represents a golden opportunity not just to enhance but also to revolutionize its selling capabilities. It empowers Teneo customers with an immersive tool that not only captivates but also converts, paving the way for unprecedented success in the world of hospitality sales.

Ben Powers, CEO of Visiting Media, commented, "By integrating TrueTour™ into their platform, Teneo can supercharge their sales endeavors, extending their outreach and effectively engaging customers at an earlier stage of the sales process."

Visiting Media's customers will also reap substantial benefits from this alliance. It opens doors to increased sales opportunities, empowering them to expand their reach and elevate their sales initiatives.

Mike Schugt, President of Teneo Hospitality Group, expressed his vision, saying, "We firmly believe in the potential of technology and collaboration. Our alliance with Visiting Media's TrueTour™ marks a pivotal step in redefining how we enable hospitality sales, enhancing our capacity to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

The alliance between TrueTour™ and Teneo sets to further refine hospitality sales, offering a seamless and enhanced experience for all stakeholders involved. This strategic collaboration underscores both companies' unwavering commitment to providing outstanding solutions to their customers.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media, a leading software company, redefines the way sales teams in the hospitality and event industries manage and share assets. As the world's only provider of immersive sales and marketing enablement solutions for the hospitality and event industries, Visiting Media offers cutting-edge software designed to increase sales revenues and selling speed/efficiency and simplify asset management and delivery across Omni channels. With their pioneering technology, Visiting Media is transforming the hospitality tech landscape, accelerating the use of immersive tech and giving their customers nothing short of selling superpowers! Serving major ownership groups, management companies, and brands around the globe, they continue to bring proprietary solutions to the marketplace. Learn more at visitingmedia.com .

About Teneo Hospitality Group

Teneo Hospitality Group is a leading Global Sales Organization representing over 350 distinctive hotels, resorts, and Destination Management Companies (DMCs) worldwide. With an exclusive portfolio of premium independent and small-branded properties, Teneo caters to the unique needs of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry. Its team of highly experienced sales and marketing professionals strategically located in key markets, serves as extensions of our members' sales teams, delivering unparalleled support and expertise to meeting professionals. Teneo is committed to being a trusted advisor to the meeting planning community, offering invaluable industry knowledge and unlocking the world of independent and small-branded properties. Visit www.teneohg.com to learn more. For media questions,





Visiting Media Contact Chelsea Mullin, VP of Marketing and Communications, chelsea@visitingmedia.com Teneo Hospitality Group Contact Dana Wendell, VP of Marketing & Communications, dana.wendell@teneohg.com