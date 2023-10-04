Fairwinds Insights Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS customers can now access enterprise-grade Kubernetes container management to meet compliance, security and cost standards

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairwinds, the leading provider of software for platform engineers to standardize Kubernetes and enable governance, today announced that Fairwinds Insights is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Insights customers can now enjoy the simplified procurement that AWS Marketplace offers through consolidated billing, custom pricing and terms and allows them to use AWS committed spend against software purchases.

Fairwinds Insights addresses a main challenge of Kubernetes: understanding cluster resource consumption. Insights provides platform engineers with visibility into cluster cost and advice on how to optimize this to ensure the most efficient usage of cloud resources. Because Fairwinds Insights is available to use for free up to 20 nodes on 2 clusters and 1 repo, inclusion in AWS Marketplace means that more organizations will have easy access to the robust platform than ever before.

“Going cloud native offers many business benefits, but without Kubernetes container management in place, those benefits can be slow to realize,” said Elisa Hebert, VP of Operations, Fairwinds. “We want every organization using AWS to be able to easily add Fairwinds Insights to their Kubernetes stack to ensure cloud native environments are cost-effective, compliant and secure. Accessing Insights via AWS Marketplace means less friction and easier implementation for our customers, allowing them to more quickly maximize their investment in cloud native technologies."

Fairwinds has also been named a Gartner® Cool Vendor in the 2023 Cool Vendors™ in Container Management report.* Published on August 3, 2023, the report was written by Dennis Smith, Arun Chandrasekaran, and Tony Iams.

“Fairwinds Insights availability in AWS Marketplace means more users can understand how Kubernetes is impacting their cloud bill to make adjustments,” said Joe Pelletier, VP of Product at Fairwinds. “Platform teams can implement standards around cost efficiency and optimization and enforce those standards automatically for developers, removing the guesswork from resource allocation.”

