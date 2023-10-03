OP360 Wins Silver Stevie® at 2023 International Business Awards: Celebrating Exceptional Entrepreneurship and Growth
OP360 Founding Team's Remarkable Achievements and Commitment to Social Responsibility Earn Prestigious Silver Stevie® Award
Our success is built on our core principles, brought to life by our exceptional global team.”MILLWOOD, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), a globally renowned BPO company, has achieved an impressive milestone. They have been honored with the prestigious Silver Stevie® for Founding Team of the Year - Business Services Industries at the esteemed 20th Annual International Business Awards (IBAs). This recognition stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, enabling them to thrive and expand while remaining true to their values and mission.
— Tim Boylan, Founder and CEO of OP360
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories.
The OP360 Founding Team's entrepreneurial drive, remarkable adaptability, and deep sense of social responsibility have propelled them to this well-deserved accolade. They have not only navigated through challenging business landscapes but have also fostered sustainable growth, making a positive impact on industries and communities worldwide.
From its humble beginnings as a compassion project, OP360 has transformed into a global force in the BPO industry.
Their remarkable accomplishments are further accentuated by their consecutive victories, culminating in the prestigious Founding Team of the Year award. This year's Silver Stevie® Award, following their 2022 Gold Stevie® win, solidifies their outstanding track record and commitment to success.
Tim Boylan, CEO and Founder of OP360, expressed his pride in the company's core principles, which have been deeply ingrained in their global community. He shared, "Witnessing our core principles come to life across our organization is truly inspiring. This award is a true reflection of our exceptional team."
The OP360 Founding Team acknowledges that this remarkable achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their dedicated employees, valued stakeholders, and trusted partners. Together, they have created a culture of excellence and have delivered efficient outsourcing solutions that have made a meaningful difference.
The Silver Stevie® Award signifies more than just OP360's achievements; it embodies their holistic definition of success. It serves as a testament to their dedication to delivering exceptional results to their clients, while also demonstrating their commitment to social responsibility within the communities they serve.
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July. Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Cavalieri Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in Rome, Italy on Friday, 13 October.
About OP360
Founded in 2006, OP360 (OfficePartners360) embraces relationship building as its core philosophy. As a trusted global workforce partner and a comprehensive one-stop-shop for full-service outsourcing, we provide efficient solutions that simultaneously reduce costs, enhance service levels, and boost top-line performance. With round-the-clock, year-round omnichannel expertise across diverse domains such as customer support, data center operations, accounting, and IT support, our success stems from our talented team, cutting-edge technology, and forward-thinking leadership that consistently elevates the standard of world-class customer experience. At OP360, our mission is to empower business agility, foster innovation, and drive competitive advantage for our valued clients, guided by our unwavering commitment to integrity and their success.
