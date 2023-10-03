Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2032-End

Allied Market Research_Logo

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market by Application, by Offering, by Process : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence is a computer-operated task that involves human intelligence such as decision making. The market is growing at a significant rate due to mounting government regulation for vehicle safety and security. The market has witnessed high growth for data mining in the past few years due to mounting requirement for prognostic maintenance in the transportation industry. Moreover, the artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) has played a significant role in the fight against COVID-19. Many vaccinations in the process of developing are being tested and better understood by AI.

• A drug that has been developed to fight other diseases could now be repurposed to treat coronavirus patients.

• AI helps many scientists to check patterns of vaccine with the virus as any vaccination has to pass numerous standard tests through AI before human trials.

• AI helps to better understand the structure of coronavirus. Therefore, this helps countries to cognize the spread of deadly viruses and to implement measures to curb the spread.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Advancement of autonomous vehicle and truck platooning is expected to boost the growth to the market during the forecast period. Moreover, high cost of artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure costs are the major challenges for the growth of the market. Furthermore, capacity problems, safety, reliability, environmental pollution, and wasted energy provide lucrative opportunities for AI innovation.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞:

AI is a key technology for autonomous driving systems as it is enables reliable and real-time recognition of objects around a vehicle. Currently, there are several investments specifically for the optimization of self-driving technology by major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Moreover, implementation of safety features, such as adaptive cruise control, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), collision warning, and lane-keep assist, also facilitates the growth of the artificial intelligence in transportation market.

𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐤 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Truck platooning is the link between two or more trucks, which are within the convoy using connectivity technology and automatic driving network. Artificial intelligence technologies, such as forward collision warning, sensor fusion, signal recognition, and lane-keep assist, are expected to boost the demand for truck platooning. Moreover, mounting environmental concerns, strict government regulations for emission, mounting fuel proficiency, and traffic congestion concerns have enhanced the growth of truck platooning in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Valeo SA Tesla

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG Alphabet Inc

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Microsoft Corporation

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Inel Corporation

• Qlik Technologies Inc