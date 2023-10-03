Claritas HealthTech (Claritas) and Paragon Health IT (Paragon) Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver AI Tools, Medical Image Processing , and Data Services to Global Medical Imaging Centers

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas and Paragon are pleased to announce their partnership which will leverage the unique capabilities of both companies to create a single delivery platform for Claritas’ AI and image processing solutions, and Paragon’s enriched data services.

The synergies achieved will enable hospitals and imaging centres globally to easily adopt and utilize Claritas’ image processing technologies, together with Paragon’s streamlined data services, resulting in improved patient outcomes and efficient clinical workflows.

Claritas, a company specializing in medical image enhancement and AI Diagnostic Tools, aims to deliver its FDA-Cleared software products for Radiology and Nuclear medicine through this platform to customers across North America. iRAD™ enhances MRIs, X-Rays and CTs improving first time reading and reducing the need for re-scans. iPET™, for nuclear medicine, enables accelerated acquisition of PET and PET-CT/MRI and reduced isotope dosage, while producing diagnostic-quality images, reducing costs, and improving throughput.

Strings, created by Paragon, has data pipelines that are at the forefront of healthcare data management. Driven by Strings, data is modeled and enriched in real-time, and results are delivered to end users reducing effort by physicians. The innovative technology simplifies the adoption of advanced image processing algorithms and AI within clinical workflows.



Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas, commented, “Our image enhancement and reconstruction software solutions provide significant benefits to our customers with improved image quality. iPET™ helps our customers to increase throughput while reducing costs with its accelerated scan and reduced contrast dosage features. The North American market for radiology and nuclear medicine is the largest in the world. This partnership, we believe, will provide a deployment path for iRAD and iPET, enabling hospitals and imaging centers to improve patient well-being, while reducing costs.” Baxi added, “We are excited to partner with Paragon and take full advantage of Strings, enabling rapid deployment and seamless integration of our services across North America.”

Jef Williams, President of Paragon, commented, “Strings by Paragon has proven its value for our clients as a data services platform. From application monitoring to supporting workflows it is a unique solution for our industry. We are excited to partner with Claritas, a leading medical software company with advanced image processing and AI solutions, to tackle some of the difficult challenges in healthcare in supporting automation, optimized workflows, and reduced costs in delivering care.”

You can get a first-hand view of these capabilities at RSNA 2023. Stop by booth 1747 at RSNA 2023 for a demo.

About Claritas HealthTech Limited

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, to enable and assist doctors in medical diagnostics. Claritas AI-assisted diagnostic tools are fully compliant with HIPAA, PDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com .