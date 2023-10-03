Submit Release
From 9/11 Day of Service to AmeriCorps’ 30 Year Anniversary, AmeriCorps Service Shined This September

Michael D. Smith served alongside members on September 11; New York events highlight AmeriCorps impact and celebrates 30th anniversary

WASHINGTON, DC, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout the month of September, AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith attended key events in Washington, DC, and New York, celebrating AmeriCorps' success and meeting with leaders to address the country’s most pressing needs.  

On Monday, Sept. 11, Smith participated in a local September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance event in Washington, DC. Smith served alongside the US Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, packing meals. This was part of a joint effort with 9/11 Day Organization, which took place in 18 cities nationwide. Collectively, the effort provided 6.5 million meal packs for people in need. 

“Our lives have been shaped by how we, as a country, came together to respond in the wake of 9/11,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Through a spirit of unity and an enduring commitment to our most cherished values, 9/11 Day of Service provides Americans an opportunity to reflect, remember and act, knowing we’re unstoppable when we stand together.” 

On Monday, Sept. 18, Smith traveled to New York to participate in a roundtable event with the Clinton Global Initiative. The event focused on the mental health crisis currently affecting youth nationwide. The session brought thought leaders together to address mental health challenges, especially in minority and rural communities. 

Later that evening, Smith visited Yankee Stadium. The Yankees, an AmeriCorps partner that honored Street Lab earlier this year, hosted Smith to celebrate AmeriCorps’ 30th anniversary
On Saturday, Sept. 23, Smith attended the Congressional Black Caucus Legislative Conference and met with the African American Mayors Association. 

“We had a great discussion on workforce development partnerships with the African American Mayors Association, county officials and labor and philanthropic leaders from across the nation – from Long Beach to Little Rock,” Smith said following the event. 

