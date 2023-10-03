The Dickey Foundation Presents Grant to Promote Cancer Awareness

The Dickey Foundation to offer $10,000 grant to local Fire Department to help the fight against cancer

Dallas, TX, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dickey Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will offer a donation to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network in October.

On Tuesday, October 10th, the Dickey Foundation will visit Arlington Fire Station #5 located at 2921 East Randol Mill Rd. in Arlington, TX to present a grant in the amount of $10,000. This grant will provide cancer awareness and prevention education at Fire Departments and at Fire Service Health & Safety Conferences across the country. More specifically, it provides education for Taking Action Against Cancer in the Fire Service, as well as Female Firefighters and Cancer.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Dickey Foundation and provide this grant for such an important cause,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. “Any way Dickeys can help support the education, training, and well-being of these brave men and women is an honor and a pleasure to our brand.”

Additionally, this month, on October 19th the Dickey Foundation will once again host an action packed, fundraising event featuring food and drinks, live entertainment by the popular, local band Straight Tequila Night, and a celebrate the men and women first responders who protect our communities. The event will take place at The Rustic in Dallas, located at 3656 Howell Street.

Ticket sales for the Denim and Diamonds event will benefit The Dickey Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting first responders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as well as all over the country.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

