SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. - PCT

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (“PureCycle” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether PureCycle and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 13, 2023, after the market closed, PureCycle disclosed that its commercial-scale recycling facility (the “Ironton Facility”) experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023, which required the Ironton Facility to halt operations. The Company further disclosed that it replaced a seal that purportedly failed as a result of the power outage, and initiated facility restart procedures on September 11, 2023.

On this news, PureCycle’s stock price fell $1.395, or 18.4%, to close at $6.18 per share on September 14, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

