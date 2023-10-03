Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,703 in the last 365 days.

Policane® Natural Sweetener Found to Have Low Glycemic Index

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Policane®, a natural sweetener made from sugar cane juice in a patented process, has been found to have a low glycemic index (GI) in a study by IFP Suisse SA. According to the study Policane® has a GI of 51.7+/- 3.66. The study also found that Policane® had a 42% lower GI than white sugar. In its conclusion, the study recommends for Policane® a low glycaemic index product classification under International Standard ISO26642.

“We are excited to share the results of this study, providing that Policane® is a low-GI sweetener,” said Jorge Enrique Gonzalez, Manager and CEO at PoliCane Co., LLC. “Policane® retains the best parts of the sugar cane stripped away in refined sugar. Policane® is a natural and sustainable sweetener that the world needs.”

Policane® is currently produced under license in Costa Rica and can be used in recipes for all sweetened food and beverages, including baked goods, coffee, tea, colas, sauces, ketchup and desserts.

For more information about Policane®, see www.policane.net. For information concerning licensing, production and order contact: marianaagonzalez@policane.net

Delicious & Healthy Policane®

Contact:

Mariana Gonzalez,
Chief Operations Officer
PoliCane Co., LLC
marianaagonzalez@policane.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a6882b-9b91-43ec-a7ea-76c1e99573e0


Primary Logo

Policane® Natural Sweetener

Delicious & Healthy Policane®

You just read:

Policane® Natural Sweetener Found to Have Low Glycemic Index

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more