Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for the Town of Landis Affected by EF-1 Tornado

NORTH CAROLINA, October 3 - On Monday, October 2, 2023, Governor Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for the Town of Landis in Rowan County that suffered damages from an EF-1 tornado on August 7. The declaration makes additional assistance available to the town.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Landis as they recover from an EF-1 tornado that brought destruction to their homes and businesses,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of public assistance grants to eligible local governments for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. This disaster declaration expires sixty days after issuance.

Local and state emergency management officials conducted joint preliminary damage assessments and determined that Landis had incurred more than $10,000 in uninsured disaster-related damages from the tornado, which exceeded one percent of its annual operating budget. Landis would not qualify for federal assistance based on the assessment.  

