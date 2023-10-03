Maternity Wear Market Size, Industry Status, Growth, Opportunities And Key Players | Mothercare,Amoralia,Mom’s the World

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global maternity wear market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maternity wear clothes are worn by women during pregnancy. These clothes help to hide their baby bump. In maternity wear, the designer uses stretchable fabric that helps in providing extra comfort to the pregnant women. Nowadays, women are more conscious about their office looks and casual looks, and they want to maintain their look, even during pregnancy, thereby increasing the need for maternity wear. Women can wear maternity clothes even after their pregnancy, in case they have gained too much weight. These factors have led to steady growth of maternity wear market.

Top Impacting Factors : Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis :

An increase in urban population, rise in disposable income, surge in the number of women employees, and changes in lifestyles of women boost the demand for maternity wear. Women are more concerned about their looks at the time of pregnancy. Earlier women used to wear loose clothes to hide their baby bump, but now it is a trend to wear the designer fits during the time of pregnancy. Women like to spend a lot of their money on clothes, along with this, influences from social media and celebrities are the main reasons for the rise in the demand for maternity wear clothes among pregnant women.

The maternity wear industry is expected to boost the market growth because it fulfills the need of women during and after pregnancy. However, the low birthrate is an obstacle in the growth of this industry. Alaska, Washington, and Monaco were the recorded the lowest birthrate, hampering the growth of the maternity wear market in these regions. North America holds the maximum revenue of maternity clothing wear because of celebrity influencers over social media and high disposable income. There is a high demand for formal wear in North America because of a large number of population being women, which again boosts the need for maternity clothing during pregnancy. Asia-Pacific is also a potential market for maternity wear because of increasing pregnancy photoshoots, which increases the demand for purchasing branded maternity wear in countries like India and China. These countries also have high birth rates, which, in turn, increases the need for maternity wear, boosting sales and revenue of this industry.

The demand for formal wear top is more due to an increase in the working female population. Maternity trousers include denim legging, spandex, and others. The demand for pajamas and t-shirts is more during pregnancy as women feel comfortable in such type of clothes. Few women who are looking for extra comfort and have more spending power, opt for wearing some branded nightwear like of Zara and Mom Store. Also, many big companies have reserved the maternity section by providing t-shirts, denim, sweatpants, and jeans to women in all sizes.

Maternity wear clothes are available on various online and offline channels. These are available in specialized stores, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, and departmental stores, where the shopper can easily choose from their preferred brands. However, the penetration of e-commerce has created many growth opportunities for the global maternity wear market. Women mostly prefer to purchase from online sites because of convenience, discount offers, a wide range of choices, and easy availability.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis :

• The COVID-19 outbreak has led to a decline in the sales of maternity wear.

• The main reason for this is the disruption in the export and import activities all over the globe. Due to this disruption, the major exporters of clothing & apparel, like China and India are not able to trade with other countries.

• The inclination of customer is more toward essential consumer goods and safety items.

• Customers are not getting their products on online channels.

• However, after the lockdown ends, this industry is expected to see an upward growth and their products will also be easily available on retail outlet as well as e-commerce platform.

Key Benefits of the Report :

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global maternity wear industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global maternity wear market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global maternity wear market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global maternity wear market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Maternity Wear Market Research Report :

• What are the leading market players active in the maternity wear market?

• What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

