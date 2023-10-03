VendorSeller.com: A Game-Changer for Amazon Vendors and Sellers

website

Game-changing Amazon Tools for Vendors and Sellers.” — Robert Noon

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VendorSeller.com, a leading marketplace platform, is making waves in the digital marketplace with its innovative approach to online retail. In an era where Amazon's marketplaces have become a dominant force in the global economy, VendorSeller.com is positioning itself as a game-changer by offering a unique platform that empowers both vendors and sellers alike.

Established in 2023, VendorSeller.com has quickly gained traction for its accurate Amazon data and unique data points.

Key highlights of VendorSeller.com:

Accurate Amazon Keyword Research: The platform provides an Amazon keyword research tool that utilizes Amazon's data to define keyword volumes, making it highly accurate. The tool covers Europe, the USA, and SWANA, where Amazon tools are limited.

Tracks All Keywords in Your Category: Unlike many platforms, the keyword tracking tool automatically monitors all keywords in a category for a fixed fee. It also discovers and adds new and emerging keywords and phrases, reducing the need for additional keyword research.

See Your Competitors: The Shelfwise tool provides full visibility of all the brands on your shelf, your performance against them, and the key drivers to top positions in the category. The tool can be linked to your vendor or seller account, providing valuable insights.

Data Feed: VendorSeller.com offers the ability to integrate Amazon data feeds into your back-end systems via an API. This option provides unparalleled data on the entire shelf in your chosen categories.

VendorSeller.com has become an Amazon data hub for businesses seeking to expand their marketplace presence and reach a wider customer base. By providing a platform that prioritizes fairness, integrity, and transparency, the company has positioned itself as a trusted partner for marketplace success.

As VendorSeller.com continues to grow and evolve, the company remains committed to its core principles of data integrity, an objective tone, and accuracy. With a vision to shape the future of marketplace visibility, VendorSeller.com stands at the forefront of the marketplace revolution.

Media Contacts:

Europe & SWANA:

Robert Noon

Director, VendorSeller.com

Email: robert@vendorseller.com

USA:

Oliver Scutt

Director, VendorSeller.com

Email: oliver@vendorseller.com

