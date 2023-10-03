SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(SPRY) for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS") (NASDAQ: SPRY) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into ARS and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On September 19, 2023, ARS announced it received from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a Complete Response Letter (CRL) concerning ARS’ “neffy.” “Neffy” is a nasally administered epinephrine dose used in cases of severe allergic reactions. The CRL indicated ARS must complete additional studies on “neffy” before the FDA can consider further the drug’s approval. In particular, the FDA indicated ARS must provide data concerning repeated doses of nasal epinephrine in individuals experiencing allergic reactions. Following this news, ARS’ stock price fell by $4.52 per share, or approximately 61% to close at $2.92 per share.

