Mattress Market Analysis By Share, Size, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023-2032 | Sleepwell, Rubco, Kurl-on, Duroflex

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A mattress is a rectangular fabric case that is filled with innerspring, foam, air, latex, or any other material. The mattress is often designed for a comfortable and relaxed sleeping experience. The modern mattress market provides the customer to choose from a wide variety of mattresses along with options to customize. It also caters to alternative sleeping models, size, and other unique needs related to health and sleep issues. The mattress is used in various sectors like hospitals, hotels, households, and other places for comfortable sleep experience.

Top Impacting Factors : Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis :

The most trending factor of the mattress market is customers' predilection toward customized mattresses and focus on the comfort and functionality of the product. Health consciousness among people specifically backbone problems and growth of the real-estate and hospitality sector specifically residential apartments, boutique, and luxury hotels are the factors that drive the growth of the global mattress market. However, lack of entry barriers due to medium investment, easy availability of raw materials, and a largely unorganized sector in India has diversified the market into many players. Contrarily, investments, and development in launches of new and advanced mattresses for health problems with temperature control features present new pathways in the industry.

The global mattress market trends are as follows :

Surge in usage in Asia-Pacific and Europe countries :

Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new mattresses for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the use in a particular sector. Leading market players have determined how improved foam quality and technology can be influential in catering to all the industries. Flo mattress has come up with an unparalleled spine support system and moisturizing aloe vera gel in their all mattress to keep skin hydrated and keep the body cool during sleep. In addition, these mattresses are home delivered by Flo at different prices for hotels and residential use.

Asia-Pacific countries have the largest growing population which is creating a huge demand for the new lineup of mattress due to urbanization in countries like India, China, and Indonesia. Moreover, the rise in hotel startup-like OYO, Fab Hotels has led to an increase in demand for luxurious mattress mattresses. And the government and private investment in healthcare facilities with the launch of an initiative by the government like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Arogya Yojana is increasing the requirement of mattresses.

New product launches to flourish the market :

The launch of new products that contain improved capabilities has been launched by the leading market players. They have taken the necessary steps to improve the features of mattresses as per sleeping posture and health conditions. Kingsdown Inc. has launched a diagnostic system called bedMATCH. The bedMATCH is designed with 3D Technology for a full scan of customers’ body and then recommend the mattress that is suitable as per the customer's body diagnosis.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis :

• The homecare and furniture industry were growing exponentially but with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide there has been a rapid decline in the overall mattress market.

• The lockdown of factories has led to zero production for 2 months. With the increase in the number of hospitals due to COVID-19 and turning of the stadium, malls, and other places to hospitals the mattress requirement by hospitals has increased.

