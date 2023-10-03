Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,703 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind AeroVironment Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 30, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention AeroVironment, Inc. ("AeroVironment") (NASDAQ: AVAV) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between June 29, 2021 and December 7, 2021.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in AeroVironment, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aerovironment-class-action-submission-form?prid=50250&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The complaint alleges that on December 7, 2021, AeroVironment announced second quarter results below market estimates and reduced revenue guidance for the remainder of the fiscal year from a range of $560 million to $580 million to a range of $440 million to $460 million. AeroVironment also lowered its EBITDA guidance from $105 million to $110 million to $59 million to $65 million. On this news, AeroVironment’s stock declined the following day by nearly 30% to close at $57.98/share causing significant losses to shareholders at the time.

DEADLINE: October 30, 2023

Aggrieved AeroVironment investors only have until October 30, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind AeroVironment Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 30, 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more