The largest side event at Messari’s 2023 Mainnet hosted by Pionex

New York, NY, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pionex, a prominent provider of AI trading bots, hosted the largest networking event at Messari's 2023 Mainnet on September 22nd, with over 800+ attendees. This marked the culmination of an exciting three-day event attended by founders, investors, and venture capitalists. Notable attendees included Polygon, Horizon Labs, Magna, Pantera Capital, Outlier Ventures, and Deep Ventures.

Pionex, with over one million registered users worldwide, proudly stands as the world's leading AI trading bot platform. It offers users the industry's safest, most efficient, and innovative trading tools.

"Our objective for this event is to advance the frontier of Web3 by connecting founders, investors, and potential future partners, with the aim of collectively fostering growth in this industry. This event, along with our recently launched Brave Fund, aligns with our vision of promoting growth in Web3 and creating tools to empower our users," said Guojing Tang, CEO of Pionex.US.

Pionex has also recently introduced the $10 million Brave Fund, with a primary focus on guiding the general public to succeed in investing in Web3. The fund will concentrate on premium Web3 education, courses, and trading bots, all of which are complimentary and sponsored by the Pionex Brave Fund. Learn more at https://www.pionex.com/en/brave.



About Pionex:

Pionex.com is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange that offers the #1 no-fee AI trading bots for both individuals and institutions. Pionex holds a VASP license in Ireland and MSB licenses in 44 states across the United States. Additionally, Pionex provides institutional-level Structured Products and Wealth Management services to offer high-yield strategies and stable returns. Learn more at Pionex.com



























