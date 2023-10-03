SecureSpace Announces Opening of New Self-Storage Facility in Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureSpace Self Storage today announced the grand opening of a new self-storage facility, SecureSpace Philadelphia Glenwood, located in and serving the Glenwood community in Philadelphia, PA.

The newly built Class A facility is strategically located at 2501 North 15th Street and offers 120,260 square feet of 100% climate-controlled self-storage space with units ranging from 5’x5’ to 10’x25’. With a three-mile radius self-storage supply of 3.6 sf/capita, well below the national average, the store also boasts direct visibility from Cumberland and Broad St, where over 55k vehicles pass by daily, as well as convenient accessibility for nearby Temple University students. In addition to an already dense three-mile radius population of 440,000, 58% of whom are renters, there is a substantial multifamily pipeline in the vicinity, consisting of over 20,000 units across 149 different projects. Philadelphia Glenwood is SecureSpace’s first operating store in Philadelphia proper, complementing SecureSpace’s two additional nearby developments and three operating stores in the greater Philadelphia MSA.

SecureSpace delivers its signature modern design in the Keystone State – featuring an amenity-rich leasing office with free WiFi throughout, an open concept workspace, packing supplies (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and friendly staff. The facility is equipped with SecureSpace’s proprietary high-security platform – managed by our National Security Team – including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.

“I am very happy to announce that SecureSpace Philadelphia Glenwood is now open,” said SecureSpace Partner Paul Brown. “Philadelphia is traditionally a high-demand, high-value market, and Glenwood is a great, up and coming, and expanding neighborhood. We are proud to offer our state-of-the-art facilities in service of residents of this underserved and fast-growing community.”

Residents may visit SecureSpace.com to calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit online. SecureSpace Glenwood is open for business, and customers can reserve their own secure space by visiting SecureSpace.com or calling (877) 399-0319.





About SecureSpace Self Storage

Based in Redondo Beach, CA, SecureSpace Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage platforms in the US, with assets located primarily in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, SecureSpace provides a high-quality experience that our customers can count on in any location they visit.

