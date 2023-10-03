BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Vericity, Inc. (Nasdaq - VERY), POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (Nasdaq - PNT), Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - APRN), Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE - CHS)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Vericity, Inc. (Nasdaq - VERY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Vericity will be acquired by iA American Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of iA Financial Corporation, Inc. (“iA”) for $11.43 per share in cash for each share of Vericity held. The investigation concerns whether the Vericity Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether iA is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vericity-inc-nasdaq/.

POINT Biopharma Global, Inc. (Nasdaq - PNT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, POINT Biopharma will be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE - LLY) for $12.50 per share in cash (an aggregate of approximately $1.4 billion) for each share of POINT Biopharma held. The investigation concerns whether the POINT Biopharma Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Eli Lilly and Company is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/point-biopharma-global-inc-nasdaq-pnt/.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq - APRN)

Under the terms of the Agreement, Blue Apron will be acquired by Wonder Group (“Wonder”) for $13.00 per share in cash for each share of Blue Apron held. The investigation concerns whether the Blue Apron Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Wonder is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/blue-apron-holdings-inc-nasdaq-aprn/ .

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE - CHS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Chico’s FAS will be acquired by Sycamore Partners for $7.60 per share in cash for each share of Chico’s FAS held. The investigation concerns whether the Chico’s FAS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sycamore Partners is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/chicos-fas-inc-nyse-chs/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.