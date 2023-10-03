Maple Water Market Experiences Phenomenal Growth, Set to Hit USD 3,017 Million by 2030 at a Striking 31.62% CAGR: Straits research

The introduction of innovative new natural and organic functional water variations by beverage manufacturing businesses that create altered protein and mineral blends is expected to boost the industry.

New York, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure sap from maple trees is combined to produce maple water. It is a naturally delicious, helpful, and woodsy drink and this water makes up 95% to 97.5% of maple sap on average. Maple water contains 46 different bioactive compounds, some of which are antioxidants. “The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.32% during the forecast period”, Said Senior Research Analyst at Straits Research P. Ltd.

Key Driving Factors

Consumers' increased desire for hydration with added value in line with evolving consumer tastes is believed to be the cause of the abrupt growth in demand for maple-flavored, fortified, or sparkling water. A 500 ml maple water has 45 calories, making it a mid-calorie beverage. The introduction of innovative new natural and organic functional water variations by beverage manufacturing businesses that create altered protein and mineral blends is expected to boost the industry.

Maple water is naturally woody, sweet, beneficial, and made from pure maple tree sap. Due to this, any other flavored water drink, such as coconut water, can easily replace it. The availability of other trustworthy options also restricts the market growth.

Regional Insights

North America commands the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.43% during the forecast period. The US is the region's most significant contributor, followed by Canada and Mexico. As more people in the United States participate physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle, there is an increase in the demand for maple water as a post-workout and post-sports recovery beverage. Plant-based waters like maple water can promote a robust immune system and protect against degenerative diseases. Manufacturers in the maple water sector focus on giving maple syrup producers a considerable amount. The use of maple water as a weight loss supplement is also growing in popularity because of its low calorie and high electrolyte content. Its simplicity of ingestion and effect on human nutrition are a few key elements boosting demand in the market.

The second-largest share is held by Europe, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.81%. Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the rest of Europe make up the region. Due to Germany's growing interest in health and fitness, there are several potential sources of maple water. There is a growing need for healthier beverage options on the market as the population ages and younger customers are encouraged to select healthier beverage options. As consumers drink more low-calorie beverages, maple water is increasingly used as a fruit juice and sports drink substitute. This component drives the commercial growth of maple water in Germany.

The most significant contributor in the Asia-Pacific region is Japan, given its expanding older population, the importance of products that promote health and wellness is paramount. Maple water is naturally rich in 46 antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, similar to coconut water. This has led to a rise in interest among Japanese consumers.

Key Highlights

The global maple water market size is expected to reach USD 3,017 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.62% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By product type, the global maple water market is segmented into Flavored and Unflavored. The Flavored segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.16% during the forecast period.

By packaging type, the global maple water includes Bottles, Cartons/Tetra Packs, and Others. The Bottle segment dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.83% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global maple water includes Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores, and Others.

Market News

In July 2022, Loblaws subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. strengthened its commitment to sustainable packaging by announcing a critical beauty launch in collaboration with Ocean works.

In June 2022, Maple3 introduced its new range of organic sparkling maple waters.

In May 2022, Loblaws completed the acquisition of Lifemark Health Group.

The major players in the market are

Feronia Forests LLC (Vertical Water) Smith & Salmon Inc. (Sap! Beverages) Asarasi, Drink Simple Loblaws Companies Limited (President's Choice) Maple 3 Pure Maple Water Company Ltd Kiki Maple Water MapleMama Beverages LLC My Maple Water Lower Valley Beverage Co. (Sapsucker)

Global Maple Water Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Flavored

Unflavored

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Cartons/Tetra Packs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

